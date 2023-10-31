As Hamas propaganda spreads, a warning: ‘We made a big mistake not to ban TikTok’

hamas tiktok

The footage appears to show buildings ablaze, while explosions light up the night sky in a deep red. This, if the TikTok caption is to be believed, is the horrifying impact of an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

However, the reality is quite different. The clip was not filmed recently, nor does it show Gaza. Instead, the footage has been traced to celebrations in Algiers, where jubilant football fans let off fireworks across the city.

The original video has since been taken down, but not before it was shared widely across TikTok and other social media sites as evidence of the horrors of the war.

The clip is far from an isolated example, rather it is one part of a wave of disinformation and pro-Hamas propaganda spreading across social media.

This trend is fuelling concerns that content on apps such as TikTok could drive anti-Semitism and radicalise young users, particularly as conflict in the Middle East drags on.

Some experts believe this could mean countries rue the decision not to shut out TikTok once and for all.

Sam Lessin, a former Facebook executive, says “far too many smart people” ignored the issue of misinformation on TikTok: “And now, a few years later, we are paying for this major misstep.”

Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel earlier this month, social media has become a hotbed for images, videos and commentary about the conflict.

On TikTok, the video platform that is wildly popular among young audiences, the hashtag Palestine has more than 43bn views, while its Israel equivalent has 37.5bn.

For supporters of the app, TikTok offers a way to share on-the-ground reporting and presents viewpoints overlooked by the mainstream media.

Yet it also opens up the platform to a wave of violent and graphic content, as well as worrying levels of disinformation and propaganda.

Alleged misinformation ranges from doctored videos to recycled footage from other conflicts – and even clips taken from video games.

Meanwhile, searches in Arabic for pro-Hamas phrases reveal scores of posts that glorify the terrorist group, including one that describes Israelis fleeing the Supernova music festival, where 260 people were murdered, as “mice”.

The issue is not restricted to one side, and anti-Muslim material can also be found across social media. However, experts say the most harmful posts are disproportionately anti-Semitic.

“Hatred towards Jews is much easier to find than any other kind right now,” says Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

“I think it poses as serious a threat to the Jewish diaspora’s safety as any that I can remember and possibly since the 1940s.”

A spokesman for the Board of Deputies of British Jews adds: “TikTok needs to step up and take hate off their platform – fast.”

Driving disinformation are the algorithms that underpin TikTok and other social media platforms, which amplify the most extreme content and drive users ever further into echo chambers.

Dr Helena Ivanov, associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, says TikTok’s short-form video format has proven to be “significantly more engaging than what many of its competitors offer”.

She adds: “The same captivating qualities that draw interest to various TikTok trends also apply to disinformation and propaganda related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.”

Yet inciting hatred is not limited to the online sphere, as evidenced by real-world incidents such as an anti-Semitic mob storming Dagestan airport in Russia several days ago.

The rapid spread of disinformation has prompted the EU to order both TikTok and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to hand over information about what they have done to tackle illegal material.

A spokesman for Thierry Breton, the commissioner for the internal market, said Brussels had sent a formal request for information on October 19, adding that TikTok was cooperating.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate claims years of unchecked online hate has paved the way for the more recent surge

Imran Ahmed of the CCDH describes the events of the last few weeks as a “mobilisation moment” that builds on years of hateful material spreading online.

“It’s the drip drip of disinformation, designed to induce hate over a long period of time, that has created the fertile ground for this new escalation,” he says.

“They don’t have to say: ‘The Jews are untrustworthy, murderous, crave the blood of innocent, are anti-Western’, because they spent years being able to do that, without any intervention from these platforms, to build the case for hate.”

TikTok has said it immediately deployed resources to tackle misinformation linked to the conflict, including hiring more moderators who speak Hebrew and Arabic.

A spokesman added that the app had removed over 775,000 videos and closed over 14,000 livestreams for violating its community guidelines, including for misinformation and hate speech.

Nevertheless, the sheer scale of the problem will rekindle questions over how social media firms such as TikTok clamp down on harmful material just days after new rules forcing tech firms to remove illegal material or face major fines were signed into law.

More fundamentally, it will also reignite concerns over TikTok and could lead to further calls for a ban on the company.

The threat of a ban on TikTok, which was founded by Beijing-based internet giant ByteDance, dates back to 2020 when the app exploded in popularity during lockdowns.

Then-US President Donald Trump sought to unilaterally ban the app, issuing an executive order ordering TikTok to sell its US operations or be shut down. However, the order failed to survive a court challenge brought by ByteDance.

US politics was subsequently consumed by the 2020 election and the uprising that followed on January 6, although the issue regarding TikTok has re-emerged in the last year.

After multiple states banned TikTok on government workers’ devices over data security concerns, the US government followed suit in December.

TikTok has sought to ease security fears about the app, striking a deal with Oracle to store personal data on servers managed by the US tech giant. But this has failed to ease criticism.

TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew was questioned before US congress over the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices - AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Earlier this year, the app’s chief executive Shou Zi Chew endured a five-hour grilling from US members of Congress, who called TikTok a “weapon by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] to spy on you, manipulate what you see, and exploit future generations”.

Several other countries, including the UK, have followed by banning the app from Government phones, but speculation about a full ban has calmed in recent months.

Some attribute this to aggressive lobbying from Jeff Yass, an influential billionaire financier whose investment company, Susquehanna International Group, has a 15pc stake in ByteDance.

However, as superpowers take sides in the Middle East, TikTok’s ties to China – and in turn Beijing’s links with Iran and Russia – have taken on a troubling new dimension and pushed the social media app back into the spotlight.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping this week called for an immediate ceasefire, Beijing has refrained from explicitly condemning Hamas’ attacks. And after President Xi met with Vladimir Putin this month, fears are growing of a strengthening pact between the countries as they face up to the West.

Lessin, the former Facebook executive, says the decision not to follow through with Donald Trump’s aim of banning TikTok was a “big mistake”.

But regardless of previous political decisions, the conflict in the Middle East and how this plays out on social media will be sure to keep TikTok in the spotlight.

