Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's (ETR:HHFA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €212m ÷ (€2.8b - €326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Infrastructure industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hamburger Hafen und Logistik here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.7% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 53% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's ROCE

In conclusion, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 29% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Hamburger Hafen und Logistik isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

