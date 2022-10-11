Hamelin Brands Upgrades and Expands Its European Managed Network Services With GTT

GTT

GTT provides connections to 15 international sites for the renowned manufacturer of school and office products including the Oxford and ELBA brand lines

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc. , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today that it is upgrading the international network for Hamelin , a leading European manufacturer of school and office products. The four-year agreement covers 15 of Hamelin’s sites in France, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, UK, Turkey and Tunisia.



“As students throughout Europe settle into the new school year, Hamelin Brands is proud to continue to support them, thanks in part to the expanded connectivity gained through this new agreement with GTT,” said Eric Joan, CEO of Hamelin. “This network upgrade will help us communicate more efficiently with our manufacturing sites, offices and data centers across Europe, enabling us to reach more people than ever before.”

Hamelin, headquartered in France, is a European market leader in producing products that support students and school professionals in more than 100 countries around the world. Hamelin is working with GTT to upgrade and expand managed network connectivity for its plants, warehouses, offices and other sites. The manufacturer will benefit from bandwidth increases by deploying higher speed Ethernet and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) where legacy broadband lines no longer provide the capacity required for its future operational needs. The GTT managed solution includes professional services that provide Hamelin with initial network design support as well as assigned technical resources for ongoing service management.

The new agreement represents an extension of the longstanding partner relationship between Hamelin and GTT that leverages GTT’s high performance global Tier 1 IP backbone in support of Hamelin’s digital transformation initiatives and global market expansion. Under the new agreement, GTT will provide bandwidth upgrades that will increase connection speeds from 10Mbps to 1Gbps in some cases. In addition, GTT will provide connectivity to a new data center location in Turkey. Hamelin is also expanding its SIP trunking network with GTT adding more sites in Europe.

Story continues

“I’m extremely pleased that Hamelin Brands has extended and expanded its longstanding relationship with GTT and has entrusted us to support its digital transformation,” said Tom Homer, president of GTT in Europe. “Our work together has spanned more than a decade, and this new agreement is testament to the strength of our relationship and the success of our partnership.”

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

About Hamelin

Hamelin, a family-owned company with headquarters in Normandy, France, has been making high-quality paper products since 1864. Hamelin’s expertise in crafting superior quality you can see and feel, has made them a leading supplier in the school and office market. Hamelin has 15 Manufacturing and Distribution sites, more than 2,400 employees worldwide, and is represented in 12 countries. For more information, please visit www.hamelinbrands.com

GTT Media Inquiries:

Americas:

Brad Bass, GTT

+1-240-418-0168

brad.bass@gtt.net

Europe:

Siria Nielsen, GTT

+31-6-2835-4259

siria.nielsen@gtt.net GTT Investor Relations:

Charlie Lucas

VP of Finance

InvestorRelations@gtt.net



