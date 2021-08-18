U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.50
    -2.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7540
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,606.80
    -372.05 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and Brightline® personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, and Clorox® air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Hamilton Beach is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the brand name Hamilton Beach® Health. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

