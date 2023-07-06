Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company's (NYSE:HBB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's (NYSE:HBB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.2% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is:

11% = US$13m ÷ US$118m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 20% does temper our expectations. However, the moderate 5.6% net income growth seen by Hamilton Beach Brands Holding over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 33% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 23% (implying that it retains 77% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Particularly, its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved due to the company reinvesting most of its earnings at a decent rate of return, to grow its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding.

