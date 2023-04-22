Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$29m ÷ (US$389m - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average it falls behind.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 43%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. However it looks like Hamilton Beach Brands Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 26% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 49% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

