Hamilton, Cargo Little Changed After Two of 2023’s Last Big IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- Two of what could be the year’s last sizeable initial public offerings made unimpressive debuts Friday, with one closing at its offer price, and the other ending its first day of trading a tad under.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares were unchanged at the end of Friday trading, after the company raising $225 million on Thursday from shares sold at $15 each, below their marketed range.

The specialty insurer and existing shareholders sold 15 million shares after marketing them for $16 to $18, according to a statement. The IPO gave Hamilton a market value of about $1.6 billion.

Separately, Cargo Therapeutics Inc. rose for most of the Friday session before retreating to $14.53 in late trading, 3% below its IPO price of $15 each. The cancer-focused drug developer has a market capitalization of $561.9 million based on the closing price. It had raised about $281.3 million in the offering, pricing the shares at the bottom of a range from $15 to $17 per share.

The IPOs follow a short-lived burst of activity on US exchanges, that began with chip designer Arm Holdings Plc in September and ended with sandal maker Birkenstock Holding Plc in October. Those two and two others that went public in between them, Instacart and Klaviyo Inc., all fell below their IPO prices, cutting short the market rebound.

Since then, IPO candidates such as companies such KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc., cloud and data security startup Rubrik Inc. and EQT AB-owned health-care payments company Waystar Holding Corp. have been reviewing their plans, with most looking to 2024.

In Europe, CVC Capital Partners, one of Europe’s biggest private equity firms, has postponed its planned Amsterdam listing and will revisit the IPO next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Story continues

Founded in 2013, Bermuda-headquartered Hamilton underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks globally through its subsidiaries. Hamilton wrote gross premiums of more than $1.6 billion and had a net loss of $30 million last year, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company sold 6.25 million Class B shares in the IPO, with existing shareholders selling 8.75 million more. After the listing, Magnitude Capital and its affiliates will control almost 14% of Hamilton’s shares and will be its largest shareholder. The top shareholders will also include Blackstone Inc., Hopkins Holdings LLC and Sango Hoken Holdings LLC, according to the filings.

Hamilton said it plans to use proceeds from the listing to make capital contributions to its insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

The offering was led by Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., among the other bookrunners.

Founded in 2019, Cargo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops curative cell therapies for cancer patients, according to a press release in October. The company’s CRG-022 program is in a Phase 2 clinical trial with lymphoma patients, the release shows.

Cargo’s IPO was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., TD Cowen and Truist Financial Corp.

(Updates with closing prices for both companies in first four paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.