JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

1 min read
In this article:
  HYLD

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from Hamilton ETFs joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX: HYLD) and open the market.

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, the firm offers nine exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

HYLD is a diversified blue-chip U.S. equity ETF designed to help investors meet their monthly income needs with an initial target yield of 10%. HYLD will pay monthly distributions and is available in both USD and CAD. HYLD provides exposure to U.S. equity markets, specifically by investing in a portfolio of higher-yielding U.S. covered call ETFs, while adding modest leverage of 25% to enhance the growth potential and yield. HYLD can be a core holding for long-term investors and provide a significantly higher-yielding alternative to broad-based U.S. equity ETFs.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Friday April 1, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c0086.html

