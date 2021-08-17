U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Hamilton Lane Announces Plan to Offset its Emissions through Projects that Cut Carbon and Improve Lives

3 min read
In this article:
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced plans to offset carbon emissions associated with the firm's business activities, as part of its ongoing commitment to ESG and sustainability.

Hamilton Lane has strategically partnered with climate and sustainable development expert ClimateCare to offset its 2019 and 2020 emissions, and intends to continue to do so going forward. The partnership will offset carbon dioxide emissions, a primary driver of global warming, through initiatives including a wind power project in India and two world-leading clean cooking projects in Bangladesh and Ghana. These clean cooking projects not only cut carbon emissions, helping tackle climate change, but also improve lives by halving fuel bills for families and reducing exposure to toxic fumes. By cutting fuel requirements, the projects also reduce deforestation and protect precious habitat.

Paul Yett, Director of ESG and Sustainability, commented: "This is an important step for us as a firm, and we are happy to be working with the team at ClimateCare, who have two decades of experience running some of the most innovative and largest voluntary carbon offsetting programs in the world. The partnership with ClimateCare allows us to take responsibility for our carbon footprint and is an important step in tackling climate change and improving people's lives."

This development is the latest in Hamilton Lane's long-standing focus on ESG and sustainability. We began formally issuing an ESG Questionnaire to fund managers in 2010; established our Responsible Investment Committee (RIC) in 2012, and our investment teams have long incorporated ESG considerations into their investment processes. We raised our first dedicated Impact Opportunities Fund in 2019 and launched our second Impact Opportunities Fund earlier this year," Yett said.

Earlier this year, the firm relocated its headquarters to a newly constructed office building in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. With its completion, the building is on track to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating, as well as LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications. The design incorporates key factors identified by the World Green Building Council, and the firm has implemented new waste-reduction measures within the new headquarters, viewing the building as another means to improve the environment and the health of employees through the work environment.

To learn more about Hamilton Lane's ESG and sustainability efforts, read our Sustainability Report.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 475 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $757 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $92 billion in discretionary assets and $665 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

