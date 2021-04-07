Hamilton Lane Expands Team and Presence Amid Continued Firm Growth & 361 Capital Acquisition

- Announces Senior Promotions, Spanning Investment, Client Service, Legal and Operations Teams

- Denver, Colorado Becomes 18th Global Office following 361 Capital Acquisition

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced a number of senior promotions, spanning the areas of Investments, Client Service, Legal and Operations. In addition, the firm has expanded its team and added another office in Denver following the close of its acquisition of boutique alternative asset management firm 361 Capital.

Hamilton Lane recognized the promotion of the following individuals to Managing Director:

Jay Rosenberger , Investments

Jim Noon , Information Technology

John Stake , Investments

Kristin Williamson , Corporate Marketing & Communications

Matt Pellini , Investments

Miguel Luina , Investments

Trevor Messerly , Investments

Tory Kulick, Information Technology

The firm also promoted the following individuals to Principal:

Megan Milne , Client Service

Rachel Tsiouris-Gabriele , Business Development

TC Rolfstad , Client Service

Xiaying Zhang, Business Development

Additionally, Keith Kleinman was promoted to Senior Corporate Counsel.

Mario Giannini, CEO, commented: "The events of the last year challenged us in so many ways; and through it all our firm has continued to grow, expanding our offerings and working to broaden access to the private markets for a larger set of investors. We are proud to congratulate the talented group of individuals on their promotions to Principal and Managing Director, and appreciate their collective contributions to our firm. Above all, I am confident that we have the platform, and the people, to continue to serve our clients' evolving needs within the private markets."

These promotions take place as Hamilton Lane continues to grow and diversify its product and solution offerings around the world. The recent acquisition of 361 Capital expands Hamilton Lane's presence and capabilities in the U.S. private wealth channel specifically. The firm's Denver office, its 18th location globally, is led by Managing Director Tom Florence, who previously served as CEO of 361 Capital, with support from Managing Directors Blaine Rollins and Josh Vail.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 440 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $657 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $76 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $581 billion in advisory assets, as of December 31, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to consummate planned acquisitions and successfully integrate the acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with pursuing new lines of business; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Media Contact

Kate McGann

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com

+1 240 888 4078

Investor Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026

