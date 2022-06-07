U.S. markets closed

Hamilton Lane's Global Private Assets Fund Delivers 14.7% Annualized Since-Inception Return in Three Years Since Launch

·4 min read
In this article:
  • HLNE

  • Fund Hits $2.2 Billion in AUM, with Overall Evergreen Platform Growing to Nearly $2.6 Billion, as Firm Expands Investor Access to Private Markets

  • Platform Experiences Steady Growth Globally, with Plans for a Senior Credit Fund Product Later This Year

SYDNEY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As strong historical performance and demand for new sources of return drive investor interest in the private markets, Hamilton Lane's (NASDAQ: HLNE) Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA") has returned 14.7% and reached $2.2 billion in AUM in the three years since inception.

The firm's open-ended Global Private Assets Fund launched in 2019, and is open to retail and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, as well as parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. GPA has seen strong demand to date and has experienced a steady increase in AUM since inception from individuals and institutional investors around the globe.

The GPA Fund was the first product on the firm's evergreen platform, which today also includes the Private Assets Fund ("PAF"), a closed-end investment vehicle registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("'40 Act"), making the Fund more widely available to qualified U.S. clients, including certain individual investors, their wealth advisors, as well as institutions.

The firm's evergreen platform has experienced significant growth, standing at nearly $2.6 billion in total assets as of April 30, 2022. The platform is expected to expand further later this year, with the addition of a new senior credit fund offering.

James Martin, Head of International Client Solutions at Hamilton Lane, commented: "Over the last three years the GPA Fund has enabled investors to gain exposure to the growth of private companies which were previously inaccessible to most. We are increasingly seeing investors of all sizes here in Australia and around the world adding private markets to their portfolios or expanding their existing allocations in search of potential return drivers and exposure to innovative private companies. As demonstrated by the performance and growth of GPA, we're encouraged that our global platform and scale, investment expertise, and proven ability to service a diverse client base continue to resonate with the market."

Global Private Assets Fund (GPA)

  • GPA has a truly global client footprint, enabling non-U.S. investors access to institutional-quality private markets exposure through a single investment. Since inception it has returned 50.88%, or 14.7% on an annualized basis*.

  • GPA aims to provide a highly diversified offering, investing in a mix of direct equity, secondaries and direct credit investments across geographies, industries and general partners.

  • GPA (AUD) recently received a Highly Recommended rating from Zenith Investment Partners, Australia's leading independent research provider. This is the highest rating that a fund manager can receive in Australia and only some 5% of the funds in the 'Alternatives' category have earned this rating.

  • Hamilton Lane also recently partnered with digital securities exchange ADDX to tokenize a class of shares issued by GPA to enable access to the private markets for a broader set of investors in Asia. GPA is accessible to ADDX investors at a minimum ticket size of $10,000, compared to the minimum of $125,000 or more for investors who subscribe via traditional, non-tokenized distribution channels.

  • Since launching in Canada a little over a year ago, interest in GPA has been strong, with more than C$440 million (U.S. $360 million) raised in that region alone.

Mike Ryan, Head of Evergreen Portfolios, commented: "As investors adjust to a period of heightened volatility in the public markets, they are increasingly looking to private markets for the inherent potential for value creation. Further, we've seen that in periods of lower public market returns, private markets out performance has historically widened, offering diversification within portfolios."

For more information about GPA and Hamilton Lane's evergreen platform, click here.

*I-Shares, USD

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has over $901 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $106 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $795 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Disclosures
Private Assets Fund is a non-diversified closed-end fund and is considered illiquid and not suitable for investors with short term liquidity needs. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Hamilton Lane Private Assets Fund before investing. For a prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund, call 1 (888) 882-8212.The Private Assets Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with limited liquidity in the shares and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

Other risks specifically associated with the PAF are detailed in the prospectus and include but are not limited to limited operational history, conflict of interest risk, non-diversified status risk, unspecified investment and dependent on adviser risk, failure to qualify as a RIC risk, liquidity risk, tax related risks, secondary investment risks, mezzanine investment risks, interest rate risk, defaulted debt securities risk, portfolio management risk, market risk, leverage risk, valuation risk and issuer risk.

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC is the Advisor to the Hamilton Lane Private Assets Fund. UMB Distribution Services, LLC and Hamilton Lane are unaffiliated.

Hamilton Lane Private Assets Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC, 235 W Galena Street Milwaukee, WI 53212-3948

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lanes-global-private-assets-fund-delivers-14-7-annualized-since-inception-return-in-three-years-since-launch-301563365.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

