Hamilton-Ryker’s TalentGro Military division begins supporting Department of Labor’s ENPP program to deliver employment assistance to transitioning service members and their spouses.

Hamilton-Ryker
·2 min read

Franklin, TN, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentGro Military has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) to support their Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot (ENPP) program.  The ENPP provides one-on-one career assistance to transitioning service members and their spouses at select military installations worldwide.

“Each year approximately 200,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces, stationed in over 140 military installations in the U.S. and overseas, leave active duty and re-enter the civilian workforce,” said Chief Operating Officer Shari Franey. “We are grateful to have been entrusted to provide valuable employment services to the approximately 41,000 transitioning servicemembers and their spouses at the initial pilot installations!”

TalentGro Military has joined with 32 other partners to provide apprenticeship opportunities, employment referrals and placement, workforce training, and wrap-around services.  All transitioning service member and their spouses, regardless of branch of service at the pilot installation are eligible to participate.  Those who are two years from retirement or 365 days from separation are eligible for assistance from ENPP.

Participation in ENPP augments TalentGro Military’s existing portfolio of solutions that are already in-place to help employ military, veterans and their spouses. Through partnerships with entities such as the Department of Defense (DoD), DoL and US Army Reserves, TalentGro is among the first organizations to connect transitioning military members, reservists, veterans, and their families with benefits that are only accessible through apprenticeships and select employment opportunities.

“Research conducted in 2019 showed that 58% of veterans felt the military provided them with job skills that were applicable to civilian employment and helped them with their first job post-transition.” said Veteran’s Employment Outreach Coordinator, Karl Lawrence (USMC-Retired). “Our goal is to help increase the success rate for those transitioning out by providing them with our services.

There are two additional key programs that allow TalentGro to provide our military members withs exclusive access to benefits: DOD SkillBridge and US Army Reserve Private Public Partnership (P3). These programs, coupled with Registered Apprenticeships and the VALOR Act provide a win-win scenario for service members and employers who are constantly looking for talent.   

TalentGro® Military strives to connect employer partners with transitioning military, reservists, veterans and their spouses, through the use of Registered Apprenticeships funded by grants and other government programs.  They have taken a collaborative approach to help establish and manage apprenticeship programs for employers so that they can benefit from hiring and placing transitioning military members, reservists, veterans and their spouses as they work with State and Federal Departments of Veterans Affairs, Department of Labor and Offices of Apprenticeship, Transition Assistance Program offices, and other Military and Veteran support organizations.

 

About TalentGro

TalentGro is charged with developing and implementing solutions to address the growing skills gap in the current workforce, which are caused by several key factors including:  incoming workers who are oftentimes lacking the skills and knowledge needed by employers, the cost of turnover and poor retention, and the currently aging workforce with impending retirement.  The apprenticeships that TalentGro provides are a viable means of preparing the workforce for careers in a variety of occupations including Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Business Services. Visit www.talentgro.com for more information.

CONTACT: Shari Franey Hamilton-Ryker 6152912009 sfraney@hamilton-ryker.com


