Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q2 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 23, 2022

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
·2 min read
  HTLZF
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 before market open on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results. All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-652-5200 in North America, or 412-317-6060 from other locations, and requesting the “Hamilton Thorne Earnings Conference Call”. The Company’s updated investor presentation and a recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO

Michael Bruns, CFO

Glen Akselrod

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Bristol Investor Relations

978-921-2050

978-921-2050

905-326-1888

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd

ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd

glen@bristolir.com



