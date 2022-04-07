Hamilton Zanze Buys First Multifamily Community in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 264-unit Kirkwood Place in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Kirkland Company represented the seller on this transaction. This represents HZ's ninth acquisition in Tennessee and first in the Clarksville metro.

The property, built in 2020, is located 9.8 miles from Downtown Clarksville and 45 miles from Downtown Nashville. Hamilton Zanze purchased this property off-market through a local broker relationship.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Tennessee with the purchase of Kirkwood Place in Clarksville, TN," said David Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's chief transactions officer. "The brand-new asset features favorable amenities, convenient location to near employers, and close proximity to an abundance of retail and entertainment in Downtown Clarksville."

The community is located at 2934 Dunlop Lane in the Clarksville-Hopkinsville metro area. The 264 units average 1,021 square feet with five different floor plans. Community amenities include an outdoor lounge and grill area, resort-style pool, pet spa and park, and social game room with billiards tables and TVs. Unit amenities include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, private balconies and patios, wood vinyl plank flooring, and quartz countertops.

HZ's capital improvements will include site improvements, building repairs, amenity improvements, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements. Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about Kirkwood Place, please visit www.kirkwoodplaceapts.com.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities around the country. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates more than 150 properties across 16 states and 29 market areas. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

