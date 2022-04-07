U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,287.00
    -112.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,462.50
    -42.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.40
    +1.17 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +9.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6330
    +0.0240 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    +1.48 (+7.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8810
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.12
    -1,418.13 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.87
    -41.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.74
    -24.96 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Hamilton Zanze Buys First Multifamily Community in Clarksville

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze (HZ) has acquired the 264-unit Kirkwood Place in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Kirkland Company represented the seller on this transaction. This represents HZ's ninth acquisition in Tennessee and first in the Clarksville metro.

The property, built in 2020, is located 9.8 miles from Downtown Clarksville and 45 miles from Downtown Nashville. Hamilton Zanze purchased this property off-market through a local broker relationship.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Tennessee with the purchase of Kirkwood Place in Clarksville, TN," said David Nelson, Hamilton Zanze's chief transactions officer. "The brand-new asset features favorable amenities, convenient location to near employers, and close proximity to an abundance of retail and entertainment in Downtown Clarksville."

The community is located at 2934 Dunlop Lane in the Clarksville-Hopkinsville metro area. The 264 units average 1,021 square feet with five different floor plans. Community amenities include an outdoor lounge and grill area, resort-style pool, pet spa and park, and social game room with billiards tables and TVs. Unit amenities include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, private balconies and patios, wood vinyl plank flooring, and quartz countertops.

HZ's capital improvements will include site improvements, building repairs, amenity improvements, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements. Management of the property has also been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.

To learn more about Kirkwood Place, please visit www.kirkwoodplaceapts.com.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE
Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities around the country. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $5.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates more than 150 properties across 16 states and 29 market areas. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

Media Contact:
Nicole Marshall
5046447335
333695@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-zanze-buys-first-multifamily-community-in-clarksville-301519580.html

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Still Doesn't Look Like It's Ready to Set Sail

    In his Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Wednesday, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings . Del Rio said the pandemic isn't over, but it's certainly behind us, and with many pandemic protocols winding down now's the perfect time to take a cruise. Del Rio admitted that Norwegian's balance sheet isn't in terrific shape as a result of the pandemic, but his company has committed to paying down debt and its 2023 bookings are "looking fantastic."

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Builds Up New $4.2 Billion Stake in HP

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has found another way to put even more of its money to work, purchasing a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyT

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2022

    Both these stocks are trading over 60% below their 52-week highs, suggesting bargain pricing for retail investors.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

    The 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average represent some of the largest and most important blue-chip companies in the world. In the meantime, they each have dividends that reward patient investors.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.