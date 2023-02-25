U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,163.27
    -782.86 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Hammerhead Energy Files Final Canadian Non-Offering Prospectus and Confirms Expected Trading on the NASDAQ and TSX

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead Energy" or the "Corporation") today announced that in connection with the previously announced business combination among the Corporation, Hammerhead Resources Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV, which was completed on February 23, 2023, the Corporation has filed and received a receipt from the Alberta Securities Commission for its final Canadian non-offering prospectus.

The Corporation is now a reporting issuer under the Securities Act (Alberta) and its Class A common shares and warrants are scheduled to commence trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "HHRS" and "HHRSW," respectively, and on the TSX under the ticker symbols "HHRS" and "HHRS.WT," respectively, on February 27, 2023.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, was formed in 2009 and has over 85 employees as of February 23, 2023.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie
President and CEO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Mike Kohut
Senior Vice President and CFO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions.  The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about Hammerhead Energy's listing on the NASDAQ and the TSX. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Hammerhead Energy's views as of any subsequent date, and Hammerhead Energy does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, Hammerhead Energy's actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hammerhead Energy's filings with the Alberta Securities Commission and United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hammerhead-energy-files-final-canadian-non-offering-prospectus-and-confirms-expected-trading-on-the-nasdaq-and-tsx-301755944.html

SOURCE Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c4734.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • After Intel’s Dividend Cut, These Stocks Could Be Next

    We screened the 115 S&P 500 companies with expected 2023 dividend payout ratios above 50% to find potential dividend cuts.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-foreca

  • Millennials Are Trading Like Crazy — Here's What They're Buying

    Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.

  • Buy the Dip in Johnson & Johnson and Its Near-3% Dividend Yield

    Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in seven straight weeks, trades at less than 15 times earnings and pays a near-3% dividend yield. Plus, support is nearby.

  • 3 Stocks Growing Their Dividends By 10% or More

    Companies that grow their dividends at a fast pace usually signal strong business momentum as well as bright outlook. Below, we will discuss the prospects of three companies that have recently raised their dividends by 10% or more. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is an electric utility with three operating segments, namely Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources and Gulf Power.

  • Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now

    Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after the Federal Reserve's most closely watched inflation measure came in stronger than expected, in another sign that price pressures have become sticky into 2023.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Energy Transfer LP (ET): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

  • Stocks Crushed As Inflation Spike Lifts Bets On 50 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike; 10-Year Yields Test 4%

    Another hot inflation print has Wall Street re-setting their Fed rate projections, with stocks trading deeply in the red.

  • Bond strategists ratchet up U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters Poll

    Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed. Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year. It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • NVIDIA Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96 After Earnings

    NVIDIA saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 84 the day before. Coupled with a Relative Strength of 94. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • 3M (MMM) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    3M (MMM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.

  • What Makes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) a New Buy Stock

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Universal Insurance (UVE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 357.14% and 3.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?