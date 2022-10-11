Hammocks Market Size to Grow by USD 724.54 Mn, leisure Products Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hammocks market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. Technavio calculates the global leisure products market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as growth in memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. However, the growth of the global leisure products market will be challenged by factors such as threats from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.
The hammocks market size is expected to grow by USD 724.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Scope
The hammocks market report covers the following areas:
Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The hammocks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products, Bliss Hammocks, Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Fly LegsUp, Foxelli, Golden Eagle Hunt, GRANDTRUNK, Hammock Sky, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd, KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Outdoor Camping, Pawleys Island Hammocks, Second May International, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Wise Owl Outfitters are among some of the major market participants.
Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Material
Type
Geography
Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist hammocks market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hammocks market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hammocks market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hammocks market vendors
Hammocks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 724.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.66
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products, Bliss Hammocks, Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Fly LegsUp, Foxelli, Golden Eagle Hunt, GRANDTRUNK, Hammock Sky, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd, KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Outdoor Camping, Pawleys Island Hammocks, Second May International, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Wise Owl Outfitters
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Material
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Material
5.3 Nylon hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Rope hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Canvas hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Material
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Hammock chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Mayan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Brazilian hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Nicaraguan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Venezuelan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ATC Furniture
11.4 Bamboo Village Co. Ltd.
11.5 Best Choice Products
11.6 Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc.
11.7 GRANDTRUNK
11.8 INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd
11.9 KW Hammock Co.
11.10 LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd.
11.11 Pawleys Island Hammocks
11.12 Vivere Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
