Hammocks Market Size to Grow by USD 724.54 Mn, leisure Products Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hammocks market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. Technavio calculates the global leisure products market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as growth in memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, the rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. However, the growth of the global leisure products market will be challenged by factors such as threats from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hammocks Market 2022-2026

The hammocks market size is expected to grow by USD 724.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Scope

The hammocks market report covers the following areas:

Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The hammocks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products, Bliss Hammocks, Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Fly LegsUp, Foxelli, Golden Eagle Hunt, GRANDTRUNK, Hammock Sky, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd, KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Outdoor Camping, Pawleys Island Hammocks, Second May International, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Wise Owl Outfitters are among some of the major market participants.

Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Type

Geography

Hammocks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hammocks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hammocks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hammocks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hammocks market vendors

Hammocks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 724.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products, Bliss Hammocks, Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Fly LegsUp, Foxelli, Golden Eagle Hunt, GRANDTRUNK, Hammock Sky, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd, KW Hammock Co., LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Outdoor Camping, Pawleys Island Hammocks, Second May International, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Wise Owl Outfitters Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Nylon hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rope hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Canvas hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Hammock chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Mayan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Brazilian hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Nicaraguan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Venezuelan hammocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ATC Furniture

11.4 Bamboo Village Co. Ltd.

11.5 Best Choice Products

11.6 Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc.

11.7 GRANDTRUNK

11.8 INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd

11.9 KW Hammock Co.

11.10 LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd.

11.11 Pawleys Island Hammocks

11.12 Vivere Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

