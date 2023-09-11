Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.'s (TSE:HPS.A) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.15 on 22nd of September. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.1%.

Hammond Power Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Hammond Power Solutions was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 10% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hammond Power Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.18 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Hammond Power Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 42% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Hammond Power Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Hammond Power Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

