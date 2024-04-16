New Hampshire's March unemployment rate unchanged at 2.6%

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
1 min read
0

Apr. 16—March's unemployment rate in New Hampshire was unchanged at 2.6% compared to February and remains elevated from the 1.8% of March 2023.

There were 19,910 residents unemployed in March, 40 more than in February and 6,220 more than in March 2023.

That was "primarily due to residents reentering the labor force after a long absence," New Hampshire Employment Security said in its monthly release.

From February to March, the total labor force increased by 1,740 to 765,350. This was an increase of 7,710 New Hampshire residents from March 2023.

There were 745,440 employed residents, an increase of 1,700 from the previous month and an increase of 1,490 from March 2023.

The state's nonfarm employment for March was 706,600, which is 800 more jobs than in February and 9,700 more jobs than in March 2023.

Private industry accounted for 618,100 of these jobs in March 2024. That was 600 more jobs higher than in February and 7,500 more jobs than in March 2023.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in March compared to 3.9% in February and 3.5% in March 2023.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Bitcoin’s Halving Is Close. Why Coinbase and Robinhood Stock Might Not Benefit Much.

    The pace that new Bitcoin is created is about to fall by half, a change that in the past has led to massive rallies in the cryptocurrency’s price. On Friday, Bitcoin is expected to undergo its “halving” event, which will slice the amount of coins that miners receive for validating transactions to 3.125 from 6.25 currently. One might think that such excitement around the halving would lead to increased trading activity on platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood.

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Sig

  • Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay A

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • Fed's Powell: Elevated inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that persistently elevated inflation will likely delay any Fed interest rate cuts until later this year, opening the door to a period of higher-for-longer rates. “Recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence" that inflation is coming fully under control and "instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said during a panel discussion at the Wilson Center. “If higher inflation does persist," he said, “we can maintain the current level of (interest rates) for as long as needed.”

  • Smartmatic, One America News settle election defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Smartmatic has settled a lawsuit accusing right-wing television network One America News of defamation by falsely claiming that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Terms of the settlement are confidential, Smartmatic's lawyer Erik Connolly said, but the company voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit filed in 2021 against OAN in Washington, D.C.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.