Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares and Intention to Redeem Outstanding Class A Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) announces a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on September 30, 2022, to Class A Preferred Shareholders of record as at the start of business on September 23, 2022. The Corporation’s dividend payments qualify as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian income tax purposes.



The Corporation also announces its intention to redeem its 243,695 issued and outstanding Class A Preferred Shares effective September 30, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the Class A Preferred Shares as set out in the Corporation’s articles, at the redemption price of $10.00 per share together with all accrued and declared but unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the effective date of redemption, being $0.06 per share less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Corporation.

The Corporation has provided notice today of the redemption price and redemption date to the sole registered holder of the Class A Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms of the Class A Preferred Shares as set out in the Corporation’s articles. Non-registered holders of the Class A Preferred Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for other information regarding the redemption process for the Class A Preferred Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest. The Corporation’s transfer agent for the Class A Preferred Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may be directed to Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com.

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

