U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.71
    -85.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements to Restate Q3 2021 Results

Hampton Financial Corporation
·3 min read
Hampton Financial Corporation
Hampton Financial Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) announces that it is refiling its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the corresponding MD&A, to reflect certain restated results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 which are also included as comparative numbers in the May 31, 2022 interim financial statements previously filed.

During the course of a review of the May 31, 2022 financial statements it was determined by management of the Corporation, and agreed to by the Corporation’s auditors, that it was necessary to revise certain comparative results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021. These revisions, which relate to valuation of marketable securities and warrants and the calculation of share-based compensation, result in the reallocation of net income between successive quarters of the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. Hampton would like to emphasize that these revisions affect only profit and loss and respective cash flow allocations between successive quarters and do not involve any balance sheet items previously reported for the interim period ended May 31, 2021. Moreover, previously reported numbers for revenues, expenses and net income, as well as net cash flows, for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 have remained unchanged. There have been no changes to any of the previously reported numbers related to fiscal year 2022. Consequently, the Corporation is refiling the interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the corresponding MD&A, to reflect the restated results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev
Chief Financial Officer
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital. If you want to skip our introduction to the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now […]

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • AT&T maintains quarterly dividend, with yield above 7%

    AT&T Inc. said Friday it was keeping its quarterly dividend at 27.75 cents a share, payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 10. With the telecommunications and media company's stock down 0.8% in afternoon trading, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 7.21%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF of 1.17% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.83%, and the yield of the 10-year Treasury note of 3.742%. AT&T's stock was the n

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $12.43, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator, were tumbling today after the company badly missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Carnival continued to rebound from the pandemic in the third quarter, but its results fell short of expectations and it reported a significant loss. Revenue jumped nearly 80% sequentially from the second quarter to $4.31 billion, but that still missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.07 billion.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.