Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Hon. Mike Harris to Join Board of Directors

·3 min read
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC) is pleased to announce that the Hon. Mike Harris will join its Board of Directors.

Mr. Harris is a Senior Business Advisor in the Corporate/Commercial and Government Relations & Ethics Groups at Fasken Martineau.

From 1981 to 2002 Mr. Harris served as Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Nipissing. From 1995 – 2002 he served as Ontario’s twenty-second Premier, following a landslide election victory in 1995. He is known for his advice on governance issues and government relations matters and brings extensive experience in public policy and government decision-making.

After leaving public office in 2002, Mr. Harris formed his own consulting firm. As President of Steane Consulting Ltd., he has served as an advisor to numerous Canadian companies. He has served as Director on several private and public boards, including Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Colliers International Group Inc., and is former Chair for both Chartwell Retirement Residences and Magna International Inc. He currently serves on the boards of Route1 Inc. (Chairman), and Voxtur Analytics Corp. (Lead Director). He also serves on three boards for Sterling Global Financial Limited.

Mr. Harris also sits on the advisory boards of several private equity funds including EnerTech and Beringer Capital. He received his ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2005.

Mr. Harris’ passion for the community is shown through his involvement with various organizations and institutions. He serves as a Director on the board of the New Haven Learning Centre for autistic children and the board of The Joyce Family Foundation. He previously served on the board of the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation and also as Honorary Chairman of fundraising initiatives for Nipissing University, Canadore College and the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Mr. Harris is also a Senior Fellow with The Fraser Institute, a leading Canadian economic, social research and education organization.

Mr. Harris was appointed to the Order of Ontario in 2020.

“We are delighted to add Mike Harris to the Hampton Board and very much appreciate the experience and perspective he will bring to our collective efforts as we continue to execute on our plan for growth,” said HFC Executive Chairman & CEO, Peter Deeb

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev
Chief Financial Officer
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.


