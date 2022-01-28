Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Record 1st Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”, TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) today announced its financial results for the 1st quarter ended November 30th, 2021.

“The first quarter results represent another record performance since becoming a public company and demonstrate the continued progress we are making in growing our business. Our strategy for growth and streamlining our business model continues to show results across all business lines,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

“We enter a new fiscal year with a strong start, a solid pipeline of equity capital market activity and further growth in our Wealth Management business. We want to thank our loyal clients for their continued support, and our exceptional team for their dedication and hard work despite the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation. We look forward to another strong year in fiscal 2022.”

First Quarter fiscal highlights:

First Quarter ended November 30th, 2021;

Q1 Revenues of $6,011,000; an increase of 151%, year-over-year

Q1 Earnings of $1,034,000 or $0.03 per share; a new quarterly record

Q1 EBITDA of $1,557,000 vs $46,000



Summary of Corporate Developments:

We are pleased to report record results for the quarter ended November 30th, 2021, which were derived from a strong operating performance in each of the company’s business lines, and the continued realization of cost savings resulting from a number of strategic initiatives.

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”) continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisor Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Revenues for Q1-2022 were $6,011,000 vs $2,393,000 in Q1-2021; an increase of 151%. Net income for Q1-2022 was $1,034,000 or $0.03 per share vs a loss of ($77,000) or ($0.00) per share in Q1-2021. EBITDA for Q1-2022 was $1,557,000 vs $46,000 in the same period last year.

Copies of Hampton’s unaudited interim financial statements and its Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2021 can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through HSL, Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Azmatali Mehrali

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

