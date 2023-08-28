Hampton Financial Insiders Are Down CA$54k But Regain Some Losses

Insiders who purchased CA$411k worth of Hampton Financial Corporation (CVE:HFC) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling CA$54k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hampton Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb bought CA$350k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.70 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.56 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Hampton Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Hampton Financial insiders own 61% of the company, worth about CA$11m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hampton Financial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Hampton Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hampton Financial insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Hampton Financial (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

