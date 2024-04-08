New Hampton Inn scheduled to open in Port Clinton in 2025

Kelsey Lodging LLC has started construction on a new hotel in the Port Clinton and Catawba Island area.

A five-story Hampton Inn and Suites Port Clinton is scheduled to open in spring 2025 at the corner of Ohio 163 and Ohio 53 between the Catawba Island bridge and The Que restaurant.

A prototype of the Hampton Inn and Suites Port Clinton.

The building is designed to maximize waterfront with an open-concept two-story lobby, floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious gathering areas.

Some details and amenities of the new hotel:

● 93 guest rooms with a new prototype design by Hilton;

● large indoor pool with a waterfront outside patio;

● full breakfast with rotating signature items;

● waterfront lobby with a second outdoor patio including a fire pit and canopy;

● large meeting room for events; and

● state-of-the-art fitness room.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Construction starts for Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in Port Clinton OH