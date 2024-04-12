Hampton rehires former economic development director after stints in Richmond, Atlanta area

Leonard Sledge is headed back to Hampton.

The former economic development director, who served in the role from 2013 to 2018, has been rehired in the same position, the city announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled that Leonard has agreed to return and take our city to the next level of economic growth,” Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said in the announcement. “He brings not only his knowledge of Hampton but also experience from other metro areas.”

After leaving Hampton in 2018, Sledge worked in the Atlanta area as executive director of the Henry County Development Authority in Georgia. He then returned to Virginia in 2019, accepting a position as director of Richmond’s economic development department. Prior to his work in Hampton, Sledge was director of William & Mary’s office of economic development.

Sledge has led projects resulting in $3.9 billion in announced capital investments and 9,600 in announced new jobs during his time in local development positions, according to the city’s announcement.

During Sledge’s time in Richmond, the city developed its riverfront and approved a 67-acre mixed-use redevelopment, which will include a new minor league baseball stadium.

Sledge will make $185,000 annually, city spokesperson Robin McCormick said.

Former Hampton economic development director Chuck Rigney left the position on Jan. 20, 2023, she said. Rigney is now Virginia Beach’s economic development director.

Sledge said in the announcement he was excited to return to Hampton in June.

“Hampton is my home, and I am looking forward to doing all that I can to create greater economic opportunity that the entire city can benefit from,” Sledge said.

Staff writer Josh Janney contributed to this report.

