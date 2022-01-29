U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,767.23
    +414.23 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

HanBio Therapeutics Announces the Completion of a US$40 Million Series A Financing Led by OrbiMed and Hankang Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRSBF

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HanBio Therapeutics ("HanBio"), a biotechnology company committed to researching and developing next generation transformative medicines, today announced that it has completed a US$40 million Series A financing to advance the preclinical and clinical development of its series of innovative antibodies and other biologics products. This round of financing was jointly led by OrbiMed and Hankang Capital, followed by Yonghua Investment and Elikon Investment. Before the completion of this round of financing, HanBio was an early product research and development company incubated by Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Sunshine Guojian"). The company's current pipeline includes three bispecific antibodies in the IND and pre-IND stages, and a variety of early-stage antibodies and other biologics products.

Dr. Zhenping Zhu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HanBio, said, "We highly appreciate OrbiMed and Hankang Capital and the other investors for their recognition of HanBio's R&D capability, its innovative pipeline and overall development strategy. This round of funds will be used for preclinical research and clinical trials of our multiple antibody and bispecific antibody products, as well as the establishment of an efficient company management and R&D team. We expect to submit IND applications to the regulatory agencies in both China and the United States for three innovative bispecific antibody products in 2022. On the research front we will focus on exploring new therapeutic targets and modalities, and developing innovative medicines with better safety and efficacy profiles to the current standard treatment options."

Dr. Zhu has extensive experience and an excellent track record in the biopharmaceutical industrial field, including more than 28 years of research and management experience in several world-renowned pharmaceutical companies. Prior to founding HanBio, Dr. Zhu served as the President of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer of 3SBio Group. Before joining 3SBio, Dr. Zhu has served as Executive Vice President at Kadmon Holdings, Vice President and Global Head of Protein Sciences at Novartis Biologics, and Vice President of Research at ImClone Systems. Dr. Zhu has contributed greatly to the discovery and development of a number of therapeutic antibody products approved by the US FDA, European EMA and China NMPA; he is the patent inventor of both ramucirumab (CyramzaR) and necitumumab (PortrazzaR), and one of the main contributors to cetuximab (ErbituxR). Dr. Zhu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers in international journals, and has applied for or obtained more than 150 patents in China, United States and other international territories.

Dr. Jing Lou, Chairman of Sunshine Guojian, said, "I am very glad that HanBio, as an early product R&D company incubated by Sunshine Guojian, is recognized by leading biotech investors. Sunshine Guojian is committed to working with the investors to fully support HanBio for the rapid development of the company's innovative products that will benefit cancer patients in China and around the world."

Dr. Steven Dasong Wang, Partner at OrbiMed, said, "Dr. Zhu is one of the pioneers and leaders in the global biopharmaceutical industry. Several antibody products he invented or greatly contributed to, including ramucirumab (CyramzaR) and cetuximab (ErbituxR), have become ones of the most prescribed biologics in the treatment of gastric and colorectal cancers, with total global annual sales nearing 3 billion US dollars. HanBio led by Dr. Zhu has impressed us with its holistic approach to target selection, antibody discovery and design, and clinical translation strategy with special focus on cancers of the human digestive system. We look forward to supporting the company in advancing product clinical development and achieving breakthroughs in the treatment of cancers with high prevalence in China."

Mr. Quanhong Yuan, Partner at Hankang Capital, said, "PD1/PDL1 antibodies have reshaped the landscape of cancer treatment, but they also face the problem of limited response rate. Combination therapies and bispecific antibodies represent a new wave of therapeutic modalities, and are expected to provide a breakthrough solution to the treatment of PD1/PD1 resistant tumors. Dr. Zhu and his team at HanBio have rich experience and excellent track record in the field of antibody drug R&D and tumor immunotherapy. We expect HanBio to achieve great success in the field of cancer treatment."

About HanBio Therapeutics

"Transformative Medicines by Innovation." HanBio Therapeutics is an innovative biotechnology company committed to researching and developing next generation transformative medicines to treat patients with serious diseases.

For more information, please contact:
Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD
Email: zhuzhenping@hanbiotx.com
PR@hanbiotx.com

Tel: +1 347 327 0705 (USA)
+011 86 186 1234 0399 (China)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanbio-therapeutics-announces-the-completion-of-a-us40-million-series-a-financing-led-by-orbimed-and-hankang-capital-301471066.html

SOURCE HanBio Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Open women's final: Live stream, time, how to watch Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins

    History is on the line in Melbourne Australia when No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 30 Danielle Collins compete in the Australian Open women's final.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Volatile Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, which has suffered through more down days than up days so far this year, is having a rare green day on Friday, as shares of the semiconductor giant inch up 2.1% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. First and foremost, at a recent P/E ratio of 70, Nvidia stock -- while far from cheap -- nonetheless costs a whole lot less than it did as recently as just late last year, when shares of the graphics chips specialist were regularly changing hands for 90 times earnings and up. At the same time, investors in Nvidia still have a few weeks to wait before Nvidia delivers its next batch of earnings news on Feb. 16.

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these eight dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]