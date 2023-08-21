Hancock Whitney's (NASDAQ:HWC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Hancock Whitney Corporation's (NASDAQ:HWC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.30 on 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Hancock Whitney's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Hancock Whitney has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 19% also shows that Hancock Whitney is able to comfortably pay dividends.

EPS is set to fall by 15.9% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 24%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Hancock Whitney Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.96 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Hancock Whitney has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Hancock Whitney's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Hancock Whitney Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hancock Whitney has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Hancock Whitney not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

