Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market are OSI Systems Inc. , Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Agilent Technologies Inc. , Bruker Corporation, Leidos, Garrett Metal Detectors, 908 Devices Inc.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320099/?utm_source=GNW
and Nuctech Company Limited.

The global hand-held chemical and metal detector market is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2021 to $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.81%. The hand-held chemical and metal detector market is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%.

The hand-held chemical and metal detectors market consists of sales of hand-held chemical and metal detectors devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used by narcotics and forensic departments to detect various chemicals and metals.Hand-held metal detectors are designed to quickly and accurately identify knives, weapons and blunt metal items.

It is a good complement to fixed scanners because it gives greater mobility and freedom, whereas hand-held chemical detectors have been created to aid in the detection of contamination levels and locations. Chemically treated litmus paper, for instance, is used to detect the presence of chemical agents.

The main technology used in hand-held chemical and metal detector market are Raman spectroscopy, ion mobility spectrometry, metal identification and other technologies.The Raman spectroscopy is chemical analysis technique that is non-destructive and provides detailed information about chemical structure, phase and polymorphy, crystallinity, and molecular interactions.

Raman spectroscopy is an excellent tool for examining potentially hazardous samples since it may detect hazardous compounds even if they are contained in plastic bags without disturbing the sample.These detectors are either fixed or portable and used in chemical detection, explosive detection, narcotics detection and metal detection.

The end-user includes military and defense, customs and borders industries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement and the forensic department.

North America was the largest region in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The hand-held chemical and metal detector market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hand-held chemical and metal detector market statistics, including hand-held chemical and metal detector industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hand-held chemical and metal detector market share, detailed hand-held chemical and metal detector market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hand-held chemical and metal detector industry. This hand-held chemical and metal detector market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increase in drug abuse is expected to propel the growth of the hand-held chemical and metal detector market.The use of certain chemicals to produce pleasurable effects on the brain is referred to as drug or substance abuse.

To counter the rise in drugs and contain the transportation of drugs demand for chemical and metal detectors is increasing rapidly.Chemical detectors and chemical sensing chips have been created by scientists to test people for cocaine as rapidly as possible.

The chip produced could be used in a portable hand-held chemical detector for detecting drugs in biological samples including blood, breath, urine or spit.According to UNODC’s World Drug Report 2021, in 2018 nearly 269 million people used drugs which then increased to 275 million people by the year 2020.

According to the report, the pandemic’s increased unemployment and diminished prospects will disproportionately affect the poorest, rendering them more vulnerable to drug use, as well as drug trafficking and cultivation for profit. Therefore, an increase in drug abuse drives the growth of the hand-held chemical and metal detection market.

Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market.Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors.

For instance, in September 2021, 908 Devices, a US-based company offering handheld chemical detection released a new aerosol module for the handheld MX908.The MX908 is a handheld chemical detection mass spectrometer device that provides immediate actionable results for responders, such as chemical and hazmat teams, law enforcement, and international customs agents, in seconds, ensuring that whenever a responder encounters a highly toxic and unknown threat, they are empowered to move forward with quick and intelligent remediation.

The MX908 is a vital analytical tool for chemical, explosive, priority drug, and hazmat operations because it can identify a wide range of compounds at trace levels, including solids, liquids, vapors, and even aerosols.

In October 2020, Emerson, a US-based company providing engineering services for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets acquired Open Systems Internals Inc, for $1.6 billion dollars in an all-cash transaction. By this acquisition, Emerson’s existing $1 billion independent software and engineering implementation services portfolio will be bolstered. Utility customers will be able to improve energy efficiency from generation to customer delivery using OSI Inc.’s innovative modular technology and Emerson’s Ovation control system, allowing the industry to achieve its goal of renewables integration and grid stability. Open Systems International is a US-based company that manufactures metal and chemical detectors.

The countries covered in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320099/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


