U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.13
    -1.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,089.27
    -156.66 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,960.15
    +68.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.91
    -1.23 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0300
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,219.28
    +421.47 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.55
    +13.14 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Hand sanitizer market to grow at 3.4% CAGR; Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will drive growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

Hand sanitizer market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including 3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product (Gel, Foam, Spray, and Wipe), End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Institutional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the hand sanitizer market, request a sample report

In 2017, the hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 7,865.75 million. From a regional perspective, Europe is projected to contribute 32% to the global market share, and it is valued at USD 2,140.27 million in 2017. The hand sanitizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,656.28 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Hand sanitizer market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Hand sanitizer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers hand sanitizers such as Godrej Protekt germ protection hand sanitizer.

  • GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers hand sanitizer such as Purell bottled sanitizer.

  • ITC Ltd. - The company offers hand sanitizer such as Savlon hand sanitizer.

  • Kiilto Oy - The company offers hand sanitizers such as Kasidesi and Erisan antiseptic hand rub.

Hand sanitizer marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

  • Growing cases of pandemic diseases

  • Innovative packaging ideas

KEY Challenges – 

  • Presence of counterfeit products

  • Ill-effects of using hand sanitizers

  • Stringent government regulations and standards

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The hand sanitizer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this hand sanitizer market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hand sanitizer market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The hand hygiene market size is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. The increasing use of skin-safe products is notably driving the hand hygiene market growth, although factors such as growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients may impede market growth.

  • The hand sanitizer market size in India is expected to increase by USD 5.11 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.73%. The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth, although factors such as rise in availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth.

Hand Sanitizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

185

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,656.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hand sanitizer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Wipe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 3M Co.

  • 13.4 Arrow Solutions

  • 13.5 Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC

  • 13.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • 13.7 GOJO Industries Inc.

  • 13.8 ITC Ltd.

  • 13.9 Kiilto Oy

  • 13.10 Neogen Corp.

  • 13.11 Petra Co.

  • 13.12 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 13.13 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • 13.14 The Clorox Co.

  • 13.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 13.16 Unilever PLC

  • 13.17 Vi Jon LLC

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027
Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hand-sanitizer-market-to-grow-at-3-4-cagr-product-innovation-and-portfolio-extension-leading-to-product-premiumization-will-drive-growth---technavio-301745203.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaThe $98 million Vanguar

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • ‘I am trying to feverishly save for retirement’: My fiancé pays $1,700 a month to the IRS and owes student debt. We’re both 57. Should I marry him for his Social Security and pension?

    'For 14 of these years my fiancé worked many jobs, and always had payroll tax deductions, but chose not to file yearly income taxes'

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chip-maker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing. The announcement comes roughly three months after Berkshire unveiled it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock, which sent its shares soaring.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Slashed Its Stake in Taiwan Semi. Here’s What Else Warren Buffett Sold.

    Berkshire cuts its stake in the chip maker by nearly 90%. Taiwan Semi stock is down 3% in after-hours trading

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica's Priciest Neighborh

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June

  • Amazon Gains a Huge Step Up On Uber, Tesla

    Amazon is gaining ground in the autonomous vehicle (AV) race. The tech and retail giant, founded in Bellevue, Wash., is not-so-slowly making inroads in California, where fellow AV rivals Uber , Tesla , Alphabet's Google and General Motors are working on similar capabilities with varying degrees of success. Amazon's self-driving service is a venture called Zoox.

  • What's Going On With Upstart Stock After Hours?

    Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are flat in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance. What Happened: Upstart said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 52% year-over-year to $147 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $133.59 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 25 cents per share, which beat consensus estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share. Loan volume

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Increased Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum in the final three months of 2022, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. Warren Buffett's company said it owned 278.2 million shares of the oil company as of Dec. 31, or 28% of its outstanding shares. That's up from a roughly 21% stake as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Berkshire is Occidental's [biggest single shareholder](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-occidental-petroleum-captured-warren-buffetts-eye-1166116