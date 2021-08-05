U.S. markets closed

Hand Sanitizer Market to grow by USD 458.83 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand sanitizer market is set to grow by USD 458.83 million, decelerating at a CAGR of about 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Hand Sanitizer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Hand Sanitizer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing launch of new products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

  • End-user

  • Distribution channel

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43202

Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hand sanitizer market in the Personal Products industry include 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Hand Sanitizer Market size

  • Hand Sanitizer Market trends

  • Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis

The increasing launch of new products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand sanitizer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hand sanitizer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market- The electric toothbrush market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Electric Massager Market- The electric massager market is segmented by product (back massager, handheld massager, neck and shoulder massager, leg and foot massager, and eye care massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • GOJO Industries Inc.

  • L Brands Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

  • Vi-Jon Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/hand-sanitizer-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hand-sanitizer-market-to-grow-by-usd-458-83-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301348837.html

SOURCE Technavio

