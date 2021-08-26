Hand Sanitizer Market in India to Grow by USD 5.11 million | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand sanitizer market in India is expected to grow by $ 5.11 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 1%. The report provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attractive Opportunities with Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hand Sanitizer Market in India - The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India, although factors such as the rise in availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for product customization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Hand Sanitizer Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hand sanitizer market in India by Product (Gel, Spray, Foam, and Wipes) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

Gel hand sanitizers are most commonly used in India. The gel-based formulation of these products offers complete coverage, easy spread on the application surface, and efficient defense against germs. Moreover, the gel-based formulation allows the sanitizer to dry quickly, eliminating any sticky feeling on the hands after use. The gel market segment is expected to record a slow growth rate than the spray segment during the forecast period.

