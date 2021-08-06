Hand Sanitizer Market in India to grow by $ 5.11 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 5.11 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Furthermore, this study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025:Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Unit Million Segments Covered By Product and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered India Companies Covered 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India

