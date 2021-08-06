Hand Sanitizer Market in India to grow by $ 5.11 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 5.11 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Furthermore, this study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.
www.technavio.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market-in-India-industry-analysis
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025:Scope
Report Metrics
Report Details
Base Year Considered
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Forecast Unit
Million
Segments Covered
By Product and Distribution Channel
Geographies Covered
India
Companies Covered
3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Company Scenario
Report
Incremental Growth
CAGR
Company
Reports
Industries
$458.83 mn
1.02%
Unilever Group
322
5
$15.99 bn
5.55%
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
139
5
$0.56 tn
4.14%
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
2
2
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years
Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Dabur India Ltd.
Emami Ltd.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
GOJO Industries Inc.
ITC Ltd.
Marico Ltd.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
The Himalaya Drug Co.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
