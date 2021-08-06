U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Hand Sanitizer Market in India to grow by $ 5.11 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 5.11 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Furthermore, this study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.

www.technavio.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market-in-India-industry-analysis

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025:Scope

Report Metrics

Report Details

Base Year Considered

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Forecast Unit

Million

Segments Covered

By Product and Distribution Channel

Geographies Covered

India

Companies Covered

3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

Company Scenario

Household Wipes Market

Report

Incremental Growth

CAGR

Company

Reports

Industries

Body Masks Market

Hand Sanitizer Market

$458.83 mn

1.02%

Unilever Group

322

5

Respiratory Masks Market

Cosmeceuticals Market

$15.99 bn

5.55%

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

139

5

Sanitizer Market

Long-Term Care Market

$0.56 tn

4.14%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

2

2

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Emami Ltd.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • GOJO Industries Inc.

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Marico Ltd.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • The Himalaya Drug Co.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hand-sanitizer-market-in-india-to-grow-by--5-11-million-during-2021-2025--technavio-301349588.html

SOURCE Technavio

