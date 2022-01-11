U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,946.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,606.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,166.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.53 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.00
    -13.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.96
    -54.27 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,210.66
    -267.90 (-0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India to Record 1.24% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand sanitizer market in India is witnessing steady growth owing to the increasing demand for hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as influenza infections, COVID-19, and tuberculosis. The increase in the local production of hand sanitizers and the entry of new vendors into the market are also supporting the growth of the hand sanitizer market in India.

Attractive Opportunities in Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In 2020, gel hand sanitizers accounted for the largest segment owing to their high adoption. The key players operating in the hand sanitizer market in India include 3M, Co. (3M), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (Godrej), GOJO Industries Inc. (GOJO), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (Reckitt Benckiser Group), Unilever Group (Unilever), and The Himalaya Drug Co. (The Himalaya Drug).

Key Hand Sanitizer Market in India Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2025: USD 5.11 Million

  2. YoY growth (%): 1.24%

  3. Key consumer countries: India

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • The hand sanitizer market vendors in India should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment under product category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Gel hand sanitizers are among the most commonly used in India. The gel-based formulation of these products offers complete coverage, spreading easily on the palms and between fingers and providing efficient defense against germs. Moreover, the gel-based formulation allows the sanitizer to dry quickly and prevents any sticky feeling on the hand after use. As gel hand sanitizers are highly viscous, they are easy to dispense and remain on the palm until the hands are rubbed together. Furthermore, vendors have launched new products in this segment to supplement the growing demand for hand sanitizers in the country. For instance, in March 2021, ITC Ltd. (ITC) announced the launch of Savlon moisturizing sanitizer to cater to consumers' demand for products that prevent dryness post usage. The growing demand for hand sanitizers and the constant launch of such products will drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market in India in this segment during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the segments: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are few of the key vendors in the Hand Sanitizer Market in India.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation to compete in the market.

For instance:

  • 3M Co.- In February 2021, 3M Health Care launched 3M Polisher ST, an advanced, single-use AEX solution designed to replace reusable AEX polishing columns for biologic drug manufacturing.

  • Dabur India Ltd.- The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand name Dabur Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer.

  • Emami Ltd.- The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand name Zandu Ayurvedic Hand Sanitizer.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Hand Sanitizer Market in India.

  • Increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Here are Some Similar Topics-
Hand Sanitizer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hand sanitizer market share is expected to increase by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hand hygiene market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hand Sanitizer Market in India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.24

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

UK and US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hand-sanitizer-market-in-india-to-record-1-24-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--301456298.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: That time Sidney Poitier showed me profound human decency

    A reader recalls an anxious moment at a country club when Sidney Poitier extended his hand to him and made him feel welcome.

  • Biden administration lays out rules for reimbursing at-home Covid tests

    Under the plan, private insurers can set up programs at preferred pharmacies or retailers where the upfront cost of home tests is covered for beneficiaries.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.