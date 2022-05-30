Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Grow by USD 458.83 Million | By Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview
The Hand Sanitizer Market Share is expected to increase by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth.
The increased demand for customized products is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends that will support the market growth in the coming years.
The presence of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impeding the hand sanitizer market growth.
Europe will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the hand sanitizer market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
European countries such as Italy, France, and Germany are facing severe challenges due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Hand sanitizers are used as a preventive measure to keep the user safe from the virus that might have come in contact through any formal/informal communication.
Also, the increasing number of new product launches by vendors can positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The hand sanitizer market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
Hand Sanitizer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 1%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 458.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Gel Hand Sanitizers Held the Largest Market Share
The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be significant during the forecast period.
The segment is witnessing new product launches by vendors to meet the rising demand from consumers.
The increasing popularity of hand sanitizers with vibrant fragrances rather than conventional fragrances is one of the trends that can influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.
Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for hand sanitizer in Europe.
Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The demand for hand sanitizers is increasing in Europe, as people are becoming health conscious and also due to the increase in the number of people affected by infectious diseases. This will facilitate the hand sanitizer market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
3M Co.
GOJO Industries Inc.
L Brands Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
The Clorox Co.
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Unilever Group
Vi-Jon Inc.
The hand sanitizer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
3M Co.- The company manufactures and offers 3M Avagard D instant hand antiseptic with moisturizers and 3M Avagard Handrub.
GOJO Industries Inc.- The company offers wide range of hand sanitizers under the brand PURELL, with different packaging forms such as dispenser refills, bottles, wall mount dispensing, packets, and canisters.
L Brands Inc.- The company under its hand soaps and sanitizers product category offers PocketBac sanitizer, PocketBac holder, and various hand soaps.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End user
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by End user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.8 Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M
