Hand Sanitizer Market Size to Grow by USD 458.83 Million | By Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Sanitizer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Hand Sanitizer Market Share is expected to increase by USD 458.83 million from 2020 to 2025- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the hand sanitizer market growth.

The increased demand for customized products is one of the key hand sanitizer market trends that will support the market growth in the coming years.

The presence of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impeding the hand sanitizer market growth.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. Therefore, the hand sanitizer market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

European countries such as Italy, France, and Germany are facing severe challenges due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Hand sanitizers are used as a preventive measure to keep the user safe from the virus that might have come in contact through any formal/informal communication.

Also, the increasing number of new product launches by vendors can positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The hand sanitizer market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Hand Sanitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 458.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Story continues

Gel Hand Sanitizers Held the Largest Market Share

The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The segment is witnessing new product launches by vendors to meet the rising demand from consumers.

The increasing popularity of hand sanitizers with vibrant fragrances rather than conventional fragrances is one of the trends that can influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period.

Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for hand sanitizer in Europe.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The demand for hand sanitizers is increasing in Europe, as people are becoming health conscious and also due to the increase in the number of people affected by infectious diseases. This will facilitate the hand sanitizer market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

GOJO Industries Inc.

L Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Unilever Group

Vi-Jon Inc.

The hand sanitizer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

3M Co.- The company manufactures and offers 3M Avagard D instant hand antiseptic with moisturizers and 3M Avagard Handrub.

GOJO Industries Inc.- The company offers wide range of hand sanitizers under the brand PURELL, with different packaging forms such as dispenser refills, bottles, wall mount dispensing, packets, and canisters.

L Brands Inc.- The company under its hand soaps and sanitizers product category offers PocketBac sanitizer, PocketBac holder, and various hand soaps.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hand hygiene market share is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Hand Sanitizer Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hand sanitizer market share in India is expected to increase by USD 5.11 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M

125 12.4

128 12.5

130 12.6

Brands Inc 132

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 134

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. 137

The Clorox Co 139

The Procter & Gamble Co 141

Unilever Group 144

Vi-Jon Inc 146

Appendix 148

Scope of the report 149

Currency conversion rates for US$ 150

Research methodology 151

