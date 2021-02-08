Hand Sanitizer Market Size & Share 2021-2026: North America, Europe, & APAC | COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Graphical Research
Hand sanitizer market growth will be driven by growing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe, alongside targeted initiatives towards curbing the spread of the virus.
The hand sanitizer market size is expected to gain immense traction during the forecast spell, owing to the rising impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is spreading across the globe at a rapid pace. This pandemic has created an unprecedented public health crisis and has, in turn, triggered several initiatives by healthcare providers worldwide to curb further impact.
Regulatory authorities and governments alike are putting in place strong measures to tackle the pandemic. These initiatives include distancing measures and promotion of hand hygiene products such as hand sanitizers. Growing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe, alongside these targeted initiatives towards curbing the spread of the virus will therefore impel global hand sanitizer market growth over the years ahead.
Gel-based sanitizers gain popularity across the European region
The Europe hand sanitizer market was worth $408.6 million in 2019 and is poised to exceed USD 1 billion by 2026.
The gel segment is anticipated to record a -2.5% CAGR through 2026, because of their easy availability on both online and retail platforms. Gel-based hand rubs are available in a variety of fragrances that appeal to customers across myriad age groups. Furthermore, hand sanitizer gels often possess added moisturizing ingredients that help keep hand soft and limit harsh effects of the product on the skin. These products are also easier to spread, and drip considerably lesser than their spray or liquid counterparts, which contributes significantly to segmental market trends.
However, the Europe hand sanitizer market from the liquid segment is also likely to register an appreciable CAGR of -3% through 2026, as these products are faster at killing germs that then gel0based counterparts. Liquid hand rubs are also easier to dispense and can be easily carried during travel, which adds to their popularity. Additionally, the widespread availability of liquid hand sanitizers with high alcohol content for use in hospitals, clinics, and research institutes, given their robust antimicrobial properties, will further propel product penetration from the segment.
Approval from prominent regulatory bodies propels alcohol-based sanitizer adoption in North America
The North America hand sanitizer market recorded remuneration worth $481.3 million in 2019 and is projected to exceed USD 1,471 million by 2026.
The alcohol-free segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at -3.5% CAGR through 2026. This is attributed largely to the presence of ingredients such as aloe vera and essential oils which help maintain moisturization and softer skin. However, the development of these products is limited, mainly due to its relatively lower effectiveness at killing pathogens like bacteria and viruses. While some alcohol-free hand rubs are considered effective, the WHO and CDC largely recommend the use of alcohol-based sanitizers instead, which would limit North America market development from the segment.
The alcohol-based segment accounted for over 92% of the North America hand sanitizer market share in 2019, owing to approval from eminent health authorities such as the FDA, CDC and WHO regarding the use of these products. Alcohol-based hand hygiene products can mitigate bacteria by nearly 97%, which adds great impetus to industry trends from the segment.
Widespread availability of retail stores across APAC will foster the market growth
The Asia Pacific hand sanitizer market share was worth over $237.8 million in 2019 and is expected to cross USD 770 million by 2026.
The online platform registered remuneration of over $42 million in 2019, because of evolving buying patterns, alongside burgeoning interest in e-commerce in the region. Online platforms offer customers a wider and more easily available range of hand hygiene products. Furthermore, faster delivery times and lucrative discounts in online stores will foster significant growth in the market outlook from the online platform segment in the years ahead.
Meanwhile, the APAC hand sanitizer market from the retail segment is poised to depict a-2.5% CAGR through 2026, given the convenience of instant purchase in physical stores. The retail segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets, stores, and pharmaceutical stores. Of these the pharmaceutical stores sub-segment is set to accrue considerable gains over the estimated timeline, as these stores are generally well-stocked with hand rubs designed for use by both the public as well as healthcare professionals. The vast presence of retail stores across the Asia Pacific region facilitates seamless distribution of hand hygiene products, thereby boosting market trends from the segment.
