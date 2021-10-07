Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the upcoming year, hand sanitizer market will gain high market share due to the outbreaks of several epidemics and pandemics. Hygiene industries are focusing on expanding its product portfolios in the global market. Several organizations, government agencies, NGOs, and community workers constantly organize periodic seminars and roadshows to spread awareness on hand hygiene. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are creating lucrative opportunities for vendors to make incredible innovations for hygiene solutions products. Arizton's research reports on the health & wellness profile is offering an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

1. Hand Sanitizer Market Size by Functional Ingredients, Product Type, End-Users, Distribution Channels, Supply Chain, Geography, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2021, a growth of 595%. The hand sanitizer market presents lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in Europe and North America which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors in the hand sanitizer market. Players are focusing on adopting wide scope of e-commerce business platform to increase their profitability. Amazon.com, eBay.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com, Tmall.com, and JD.com are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for hand sanitizers. Did you know - the gel-based hand sanitizer segment in North America is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 219.64 million during 2019-2026. Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser have been promoting their hand sanitizers on almost all digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. Godrej Consumer Products' "Freedom to Touch" campaign in India is aimed to promote its brand, Protekt, especially for their hand sanitizers portfolio.

Arizton estimates that international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the upcoming years. Vendors should focus on portfolio expansion and geographical coverage to gain high market share. Developed countries will always remain the largest contributors in the global hand sanitizer market. Surge in adoption of new formulation of hand sanitizers by manufacturers to provide enhanced experience to consumers is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Several campaigns initiated by governments and companies towards hygiene awareness will propel growth in the hand sanitizer market.

2. U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The US hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2021, a growth of 560% during 2019-2021. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth in the hand sanitizer market. The US spray hand sanitizer market is expected witness an incremental volume of 1.71 million gallons between 2020 and 2026. GOJO Industries is utilizing its capabilities to support large-scale rollout of PURELL Hand Sanitizer to vaccination centers. By the end of 2021, the company will increase production of PURELL Hand Sanitizer by 5x and PURELL Surface Spray by 9x. The ongoing trend of touchless hand sanitizer dispensers are gaining high traction and vendors are also focusing on developing more similar kind of products in the market.

Vendors Insights:

3M's coverage of a diverse range of industries also facilitates in promoting its products across industries making its overall market for hand sanitizer more than any other company in the world.

With a recent shift in the trend and the customers becoming more health-conscious and aware of germs and infections spreading out in the society, Unilever has strategically well placed itself to serve people in this segment. Unilever aims to improve the hand hygiene habits of society via its product offerings in US.

Vi-Jon has lucrative opportunity to grow in the hand sanitizer market in US. The surge in demand for hand hygiene solutions will drive the growth for such vendors significantly over the coming years.

