U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.32
    +60.77 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,938.97
    +521.98 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,736.07
    +234.16 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.66
    +45.70 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +0.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    +0.0390 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5200
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,599.25
    -1,068.26 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.94
    -15.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the upcoming year, hand sanitizer market will gain high market share due to the outbreaks of several epidemics and pandemics. Hygiene industries are focusing on expanding its product portfolios in the global market. Several organizations, government agencies, NGOs, and community workers constantly organize periodic seminars and roadshows to spread awareness on hand hygiene. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are creating lucrative opportunities for vendors to make incredible innovations for hygiene solutions products. Arizton's research reports on the health & wellness profile is offering an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

1. Hand Sanitizer Market Size by Functional Ingredients, Product Type, End-Users, Distribution Channels, Supply Chain, Geography, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2021, a growth of 595%. The hand sanitizer market presents lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in Europe and North America which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors in the hand sanitizer market. Players are focusing on adopting wide scope of e-commerce business platform to increase their profitability. Amazon.com, eBay.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com, Tmall.com, and JD.com are some of the largest vendors in the online retail market for hand sanitizers. Did you know - the gel-based hand sanitizer segment in North America is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 219.64 million during 2019-2026. Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser have been promoting their hand sanitizers on almost all digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. Godrej Consumer Products' "Freedom to Touch" campaign in India is aimed to promote its brand, Protekt, especially for their hand sanitizers portfolio.

Arizton estimates that international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the upcoming years. Vendors should focus on portfolio expansion and geographical coverage to gain high market share. Developed countries will always remain the largest contributors in the global hand sanitizer market. Surge in adoption of new formulation of hand sanitizers by manufacturers to provide enhanced experience to consumers is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Several campaigns initiated by governments and companies towards hygiene awareness will propel growth in the hand sanitizer market.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market

2. U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The US hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2021, a growth of 560% during 2019-2021. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth in the hand sanitizer market. The US spray hand sanitizer market is expected witness an incremental volume of 1.71 million gallons between 2020 and 2026. GOJO Industries is utilizing its capabilities to support large-scale rollout of PURELL Hand Sanitizer to vaccination centers. By the end of 2021, the company will increase production of PURELL Hand Sanitizer by 5x and PURELL Surface Spray by 9x. The ongoing trend of touchless hand sanitizer dispensers are gaining high traction and vendors are also focusing on developing more similar kind of products in the market.

Vendors Insights:

  • 3M's coverage of a diverse range of industries also facilitates in promoting its products across industries making its overall market for hand sanitizer more than any other company in the world.

  • With a recent shift in the trend and the customers becoming more health-conscious and aware of germs and infections spreading out in the society, Unilever has strategically well placed itself to serve people in this segment. Unilever aims to improve the hand hygiene habits of society via its product offerings in US.

  • Vi-Jon has lucrative opportunity to grow in the hand sanitizer market in US. The surge in demand for hand hygiene solutions will drive the growth for such vendors significantly over the coming years.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market-in-united-states

Subscribe to our health & wellness portfolio to access the latest research reports at competitive pricing.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hand-sanitizer-market-witnessed-a-growth-rate-of-over-595-in-2021---arizton-301395313.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.The gap between putting in a semiconductor order and taking delivery, known as the lead time in the industry, rose another five days in September to an average of 21.7 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That wait

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.The offer had strong appeal for would-be entrepreneurs. With an upfront investment of as little as $10,000, these new “delivery service partners” could have a fleet on the road in weeks. Amazon pledged to use its negotiating power to help the fledgling companies get better deals

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

    ASML Holdings has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here. In this daily bar chart of ASML, below, we can see that prices made a small double top in September.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.