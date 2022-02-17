Hand Tools Market is Projected to reach $28.74 Billion by 2027. Huge Growth Opportunity for General Purpose Tools in the Market– Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global hand tools market was valued at $22.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% to reach $28.74 billion by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizton believes that players in the hand tools market will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.



Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $22.07 billion Market Size in 2027 $28.74 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 4.14% Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Type and End-User Key Companies Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries Company, Snap-on

Apex Tool Group (ATG), and Emerson Geographic Analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights:

The global demand for hand tools is projected to be adversely affected by a substantial increase in global automation spending, which essentially justifies the adoption of power tools by end-user industries.

There are hundreds of hand tool manufacturers globally and their sales network relies on the demand for construction and manufacturing. However, mergers and acquisitions in the industry have also resulted in moderate consolidation.

Based on the tool type, general-purpose tools were the major revenue contributors, generating $15.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $19.30 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.07%.

The cutting tools were the second-largest segment since these tools are mostly used for wooden and metal works that need precision cutting. They are also used in DIY activities as most vendors offer user-friendly cutting tools for home improvement and wood-crafting activities.

The global wrenches market was valued at $3.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

The global taps & dies market was valued at $1.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to witness significant growth in hand tools owing to the rise in the construction of new homes and buildings. The tools are utilized in the renovation and retrofit activities that can make use of fastening, demolition tools, and cutting equipment.

The rising middle-class population increased the availability of power tools, and the high cost of professional laborers are increasing the popularity of DIY culture globally.

The global hand tools market is characterized by low market concentration and high competition among the major players.

Vendors must develop new patented designs and ergonomics to remain abreast of upcoming innovations and thereby retain a competitive advantage.

Story continues

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key company profile and 28 other prominent vendors

Looking for more info? Click https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-tools-market-size-analysis

Hand Tools Market – Segmentation Analysis

Renovation retrofit and home improvement activities are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. General purpose hand tools market segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 4.07% by the end of 2027.

The global knives & blades market is expected to reach $1.58 billion by 2027. Moreover, Leatherman is a major player in this segment where the company leverages the multi-tool cutting feature in the hand tools market.

The complexity in designs and mechanisms will force technicians to work in smaller cabinets, which can increase the demand for precision and accuracy in hand tools. It will also prompt vendors to undertake product innovations to compete with the growing cordless tools segment.



Hand Tools Market – Segmentation

Market segmentation by Tool Type

General Purpose Tools Wrenches Screwdrivers & Nut Drivers Pliers Hammers Riveters Clamps & Vises Wrecking Bars Ratchets & Sockets

Cutting Tools Saws Chisel & Files Knives & Blades Cable & Wire Cutting Tools

Layout & Measuring Tools

Taps & Dies

Market Segmentation by End-User

Industrial Construction Automotive Aerospace Electronics Energy Shipbuilding Others

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey





Hand Tools Market – Vendor Landscape

The adoption rate of cordless power tools among end-users in the US and Europe is impressive since their launch. Players such as Bosch have parented with Amazon for the sales of their professional hand tools and kits. DIY retail stores can be the game changers to elevate DIY based hand tools. It can be more effective in upcoming markets for DIY such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and Nigeria. Power tools will continue to remain as a major revenue generator for batteries and chargers. With the rising awareness and penetration of power tools across regions, the market for hand tools can be affected on a larger scale in terms of new and replacement demands. Arizton believes that global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products in the hand tools market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-tools-market-size-analysis

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries Company

Snap-on

Apex Tool Group (ATG)

Emerson



Other Prominent Vendors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akar Tools Ltd

Wera Tools

Klein Tools

JCBL India

Channellock

JK Files India

Kennametal

IDEAL Industries

Gray Tools Canada

Leatherman

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

PILANA

Wurth

Tajima

KNIPEX

PHOENIX CONTACT

Wiha Tools Ltd

Ajay Group

Mac Tools

Stiletto Tools

Vaughan Manufacturing

Estwing

Kobalt

Daniels Manufacturing Company

Lowell Corporation

Bojo

Honiton

Explore our Industrial Machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



