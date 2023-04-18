Handbag market size to grow by USD 14,110.72 million from 2022 to 2027, Burberry Group Plc and CHANEL Ltd. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handbag market size is set to grow by USD 14,110.72 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Handbag Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Distribution channel

Geography

The market share growth by the leather segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Handbags are made up of different types of leather, including tanned leather from exotic animals to make leather goods such as leather handbags. The demand for leather handbags with different textures, quality, and feel has increased over the last few years. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis on the handbag market

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the handbag market include Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Deeya International, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Macys Inc., MCM Products USA Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Nath Brothers Exim International Ltd., Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, The LVMH group, Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the handbag market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Vendor Offerings

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers handbags such as Lola bags, tote bags, and cross-body hang bags.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers handbags such as Classic, 2.55 handbags, and 22 bags.

Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l - The company offers handbags such as Sicily Medium bags, PVC Sicily bags, and Sicily small bags.

The handbag market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The personalization and customization of luxury handbags will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating operational costs, including labor, logistics, and raw material costs, will hamper the market growth.

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A key driving factor for the handbag market during the forecast period is the personalization and customization of luxury handbags.

Over the past five years, handbag customization and personalization have emerged as a new trend, particularly in Western Europe and North America. In developing economies such as India and China, the demand for luxury products such as luxury tote bags has increased.

In order to improve product aesthetics, major market players in the luxury segment are offering customized and personalized products.

The strap and buckles, embroidery, and inclusion of a name tag are all examples of personalization and customization options.

As customers can personalize their handbags, customization costs more than standard products.

In addition, the market's expansion is supported by an increase in the customization and personalization of handbags worldwide due to the high cost of bags and new purchases.

Major Trends

An emerging trend in the handbag market is the increased demand at airport retail stores during the forecast period.

Generally, travelers prefer to shop at airport duty-free shops for high-end and luxury items such as handbags.

The majority of major airports are being renovated to support large dedicated areas for retail outlets and shopping malls because of the growing popularity of airport retail.

The growth of the market is also aided by other factors such as arriving two hours early to check in, flight delays, and last-minute shopping.

In India's domestic and international terminals, numerous national and international brands, such as VIP's TUMI and the Samsonite brand, have retail outlets.

Hence, the increasing number of retail outlets at airports is expected to boost the growth of the global handbag market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge that may hamper the growth of the handbag market during the forecast period is stringent government regulations.

In the handbag industry, leather is one of the most frequently used raw materials. However, strict government regulations govern the leather industry in some nations.

Numerous associations and government departments in Europe, particularly in Germany, enforce stringent regulations on the leather industry.

Those functioning in the tanning business should consent to different guidelines with respect to calfskin creation, synthetic use, and reusing.

Measures to reduce waste and protect the environment account for nearly 5% of manufacturers' total operating costs.

Hence, government regulations and restrictions are expected to increase the costs borne by vendors and hinder production processes, which may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market, buy now!

Handbag Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handbag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbag market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The travel and business bags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12,165.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (travel bags and business bags), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for lightweight travel bags is notably driving market growth.

The paper bag market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,716.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (brown kraft and white kraft), end-user (retail, food and beverage, construction, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The environmental benefits associated with paper bags are notably driving market growth.

Handbag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,110.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Deeya International, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Macys Inc., MCM Products USA Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Nath Brothers Exim International Ltd., Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, The LVMH group, Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global handbag market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Leather - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Fabric and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Burberry Group Plc

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

12.5 Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l

12.6 Fossil Group Inc.

12.7 Hermes International SA

12.8 Kering SA

12.9 Macys Inc.

12.10 MCM Products USA Inc.

12.11 Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH

12.12 Prada S.p.A

12.13 PVH Corp.

12.14 Tapestry Inc.

12.15 Ted Baker PLC

12.16 The LVMH group

12.17 VALENTINO Spa

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Handbag Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handbag-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-110-72-million-from-2022-to-2027--burberry-group-plc-and-chanel-ltd-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth---technavio-301799379.html

SOURCE Technavio