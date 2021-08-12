Handbags Market in India 2021-2025 | Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the handbags market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 207.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our handbags market in India report covers the following areas:
Handbags Market in India size
Handbags Market in India trends
Handbags Market in India industry analysis
This study identifies rising number of product endorsements by celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the handbags market in India growth during the next few years.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Handbags Market in India. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Handbags Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the handbags market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Consumer discretionary industry
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Baggit
Capri Holdings Ltd.
Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hidesign
Kering SA
Lavie
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
The House of Tara
VIP Industries Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
