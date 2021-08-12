U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Handbags Market in India 2021-2025 | Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the handbags market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 207.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Tote Bags Market - Global tote bags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Leather Handbags Market - Global leather handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our handbags market in India report covers the following areas:

  • Handbags Market in India size

  • Handbags Market in India trends

  • Handbags Market in India industry analysis

This study identifies rising number of product endorsements by celebrities as one of the prime reasons driving the handbags market in India growth during the next few years.

Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Handbags Market in India. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Handbags Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Handbags Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the handbags market in India

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Consumer discretionary industry

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Baggit

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

  • Hidesign

  • Kering SA

  • Lavie

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  • The House of Tara

  • VIP Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/handbags-market-in-india-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handbags-market-in-india-2021-2025--expansion-of-retail-and-online-distribution-landscape-to-boost-growth--technavio-301353882.html

SOURCE Technavio

