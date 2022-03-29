Handbags Market In India- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Handbags market size in India is expected to increase by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.90%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape.

The Handbags Market In India is segmented by Product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and Distribution Channel (offline and online).

The handbags market in India covers the following areas:

Handbags Market In India Sizing

Handbags Market In India Forecast

Handbags Market In India Analysis

The handbags market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats associated with counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights

Handbags Market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Baggit

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hidesign

Kering SA

Lavie

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

The House of Tara

VIP Industries Ltd.

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

Handbags Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Growing disposable income, millennials' increased spending on designer goods, rising demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and an increase in the number of working women in India are all expected to boost demand for clutches and wallets and, as a result, drive the segment's growth.

Handbags Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handbags market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbags market in India across Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Asia, and Austria

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market in India vendors

Handbags Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

