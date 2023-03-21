The Handbook of World Stock, Derivative and Commodity Exchanges 2023: Trading, Settlement and Organisational Information for 250 Exchanges Across 100 Countries

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Handbook of World Stock, Derivative and Commodity Exchanges" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Handbook of World Stock, Derivative & Commodity Exchanges provides trading, settlement and organisational information for around 250 exchanges in over 100 countries. The Handbook is the world's most comprehensive source of information on financial exchanges across the globe.



The Handbook's position as an essential business tool is reflected in the seniority of its readership, which includes CEOs and directors of exchanges, regulators, investment banks and consultancies.

Key Topics Covered:

The sections that are included for each exchange or trading venue entry in the Handbook vary according to the type of exchange but may include:

Contact details

Principal officers

Brief history

Structure

Markets and business hours

Market size and trading statistics

Main indices

Securities traded and trading systems

Clearing and settlement

Commission rates and client costs

Taxation and regulations affecting foreign investors

Investor protection details

Holiday schedule

Contract details

Methodology

For exchanges and trading venues already covered by the Online Handbook, the author subscribes to press releases and regularly monitors the press release and investor relations sections of their websites so that changes in senior executives and other key events can be monitored.



Once per year, the author sends a questionnaire to each exchange and trading venue covered by the Online Handbook for the exchange or trading venue to complete.



Each exchange or trading venue is also sent their updated profile to check that it is complete and accurate.



The profile for all but minor exchanges and trading venues will be updated several times each year (apart from statistics which are updated at year-end).

