Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market to Reach Value of US$ 15.9 Billion by 2031, States TMR Study

The handheld marijuana vaporizer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022 to 2031

Increasing acceptance of cannabis in medical applications is driving the demand for handheld marijuana vaporizers

The presence of favorable regulations pertaining to cannabis vaporizers use in nations of North America are fueling the regional growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handheld marijuana vaporizer market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 15.9 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, the assessment by TMR highlights that the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo

According to the handheld marijuana vaporizer market research by TMR, the demand for dry and conduction herb vaporizers is being increasing in the recent years. Moreover, the launch of differed innovative products including wax pens and cannabis oil is anticipated to create lucrative prospects for marijuana vaporizer manufacturers, notes a TMR report.

At present, there are different types of dry herb vaporizers available in the market including conduction vaporizers, hybrid vaporizers, and convection vaporizers. The TMR study on the handheld marijuana vaporizer market notes that the demand for such vaporizers is being increasing in the recent years owing to their different advantages including the minimal cleaning requirement, which is restricted to the chamber/tank and mouthpiece.

Portable vapes are gaining traction due to their several advantages including their easy to use and carry nature, state analysts of a TMR assessment on the handheld marijuana vaporizer market. This aside, the vapor these devices release is generally not as visible or smelly as other options including pipe or joint smoke. Moreover, the compact design of these devices makes them convenient during traveling as well as storage. Among all options, vape pen is one of the most popular portable vaporizer available today.

Story continues

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73156

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market: Key Findings

The government authorities of several developed nations such as the U.S. are providing approval for the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Moreover, many regulatory bodies are making amendments in the legal framework in order to allow the medicinal use of marijuana. These factors are expected fuel the growth prospects in the global handheld marijuana vaporizer market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the marijuana vaporizer market are focusing on spreading awareness pertaining to different health advantages of medicinal marijuana. Moreover, several enterprises are investing sizable amounts in R&Ds in order to address vital issues including the limitations of conduction and convection vaporizers. In addition, many researches are focused on the discovery of best weed vaporizers, note analysts of a TMR report. This aside, major players are increasing their production capabilities in portable vaporizers in order to fulfil the rising market demands. Such factors are projected to help in the expansion of the handheld marijuana vaporizer market share during the forecast period.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=73156

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of cannabis across the globe for medical purposes is expected to boost the growth of the handheld marijuana vaporizer market.

Surge in the demand for conduction vaporizers due to their features including ability to provide better flavor, ease of use, and even heating is fueling the market growth.

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market: Regional Analysis

The handheld marijuana vaporizer market in North America is expected to uphold its leading position during the forecast period owing to factors such as the presence of favorable regulations in the U.S. that allow the cannabis vaporizers use in the nation.

The market is expected to gain sizable avenues for growth in Europe during the forecast period as marijuana is technically legal in several regional nations such as Italy.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73156

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Arizer

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co.

Davinci

Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd.

FireFly

PAX Labs, Inc.

Planet of the Vapes

Crafty

MyNextVape

Boundless CF/CFX

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Segmentation

Product Type

Charger

Temperature Control

Battery Type

Material Compatibility

Usage

Price Range

Distribution Channel

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Cannabis Vaporizers Market- Cannabis vaporizers market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of 17% during the forecasted timeline 2021-2031

Hearing Protection Equipment Market - The global hearing protection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 6,981.1 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Hair Removal Products Market - The global hair removal products market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031

Baby Care Products Market - The global baby care products market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 163.4 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

Remote Control Products - Hobby Market- Remote Control Products - Hobby Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2027, expand at a CAGR of 3%

Contact Lenses Market - The global contact lenses market is expected to reach value of US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

Out of Home Tea Market- Out of Home Tea Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 42.23 Bn by 2026

Ceramic Tableware Market- Ceramic Tableware Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.2 Bn in 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handheld-marijuana-vaporizer-market-to-reach-value-of-us-15-9-billion-by-2031--states-tmr-study-301626844.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research