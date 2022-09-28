U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Handheld releases new Nautiz X81: An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel

·3 min read

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Nautiz X81, an ultra-rugged Android handheld joining the popular Nautiz line with expanded outdoor-rugged reliability, 5G connectivity, as well as nearly limitless customization capability.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9092151-handheld-nautiz-x81-ultra-rugged-5g-android/

The innovative 4.8-inch screen uses unique display technology to deliver a truly sunlight-readable screen for outdoor work – without draining the battery life. The new Nautiz X81 comes with a full numeric keypad and was also designed to accommodate customer- and job-specific requirements. It features customization via expansion caps allowing a wide array of affordable and easy-to-develop solutions.

The handheld is ultra-rugged and durable, with an IP67-rating as waterproof and dust-sealed, and it withstands shock, vibration and extreme temperatures, from -30˚C up to 60˚C. With a powerful 2.0 GHz processor, Android 12 OS and both 5G and 4G/LTE, the Nautiz X81 offers robust computing power and versatile communication capability.

Following the long-term success of the Nautiz line of rugged devices, Handheld surveyed customers to find what they wanted from a cutting-edge new tool. The result is an all-new set of specs and functionality, but with a familiar look.

"Interestingly, while everyone was interested in expanded performance capabilities, there was also overwhelming support for the existing form factor," says Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management. "So we re-invented the wheel without changing the basic design, look and feel. Both new and repeat customers will find the Nautiz X81 has the same solid and comfortable feel of its predecessor."

Beyond the revolutionary screen, strong battery performance and wide-ranging versatility, the Nautiz X81 offers other performance upgrades. Additional pertinent features include:

  • a physical full numeric keypad with a dedicated scan button

  • Android 12, Android Enterprise Recommended and Google GMS for access to all Google apps

  • 5G, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC.

  • a dedicated multi-band u-blox GNSS receiver for fast and accurate location data using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou.

  • Barcode scanning as an optional capability

  • a full ecosystem of accessories and add-on solutions for improved efficiency in the field.

Availability

Nautiz X81 orders can be placed immediately for shipments starting at the end of 2022.

Helpful links

Nautiz X81 specifications
Product introduction video
Nautiz X81 smart accessories
Rugged computers defined
Press images

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, part of MilDef, is headquartered in Sweden with subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcEdmoNQtOM
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907217/nautiz_x81_ultra_rugged_handheld.jpg

 

 

Drops, vibrations, shocks, humidity? Bring it on: The Nautiz X81 meets MIL-STD-810G military performance standards for any rugged operation.



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handheld-releases-new-nautiz-x81-an-ultra-rugged-5g-android-12-handheld-with-a-familiar-feel-301634187.html

SOURCE Handheld Group AB

