Handicrafts Market size to grow by USD 407.15 billion between 2022 and 2027; Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd, Crossroads Foundation, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The handicrafts market size is estimated to increase by USD 407.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 8.87%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some more key insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Vendor Analysis
The global handicrafts market and highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. To stay ahead of the competition, vendors are continuously innovating and introducing new and advanced products in the market. They are also investing heavily in research and development activities to improve the quality and functionality of their products. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd: The company offers different types of handmade Christmas decoration items which are often used as gift items by the consumers.
Crossroads Foundation: The company offers different types of handmade jute farmhouse carry bags which are used to carry multiple things.
Divya Exports: The company produces and distributes different types of aluminum ware and beaded glitter handicraft items worldwide.
Fakih Group of Companies: The company is involved in trading, manufacturing, and exporting different types of handicraft products from small-scale and cottage industries, eco-friendly products, and women-crafted products.
Craft India Overseas
Earthy Workshop and Co Pty Ltd. and Akkaara
HimalayanMart.com
Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.
Native Crafts and Arts
Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd.
NGOC DONG HA NAM
Orient Handicraft Ltd.
OSM HANDICRAFT
RTCrafts Enterprise
S.Sundaravadivel and Co.
Sana Hastakala
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Handicrafts market
The market is segmented by product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile products, and Pottery and others), distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
The market growth in the metal art ware and jewelry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The term metal art includes wall decorations, statues, sculptures, metal furniture, cooking utensils, traditional weapons, frames, decorative mats, lighting products (portable lamps, etc.), religious artifacts, musical instruments, etc. These metal crafts are mainly made from raw materials based on metals and alloys such as iron, brass, copper, gold, silver, and stainless steel. This segment also includes jewelry such as replica jewelry and jewelry made of gemstones and stones. With the increasing verticalization (purchasing by retailers directly from exporters in developing countries) and horizontalization (incorporating retailers and brands in sectors such as stationery, fashion, and furniture), artisans now have direct access to the market. The growing popularity of metalwork is also fueled by innovations in this area, especially in tableware, lighting and ornaments. Additionally, there is a growing market for black and rust-colored metal-based crafts that add a retro feel to the item. Thus, such factors will further drive the revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Driver - The need for low-capital investments will drive the growth of the market. A craft business requires only a small initial investment. Small craft stores, individual craft stores, and medium-sized businesses can all produce crafts. The majority of producers in the global market are small agricultural businesses that prioritize profitable production by obtaining the best working capital from local investors or government assistance. Building machinery and leasing/owning land represent a significant portion of the initial investment in various industries. However, since the craft industry relies on manual labor rather than sophisticated machinery, initial costs for machinery and equipment are minimal or low. Hence, lower working capital and initial investment requirements will drive revenue growth in the market during the forecast period.
Trend - Increasing demand for social and environmental sustainability of handicraft products is the key trend in the market. Most handicrafts are made from eco-friendly raw materials such as jute, bamboo, teak, metal, and cotton. However, manufacturers are increasingly turning to unconventional materials such as plastic when producing handcrafted items such as face masks, piggy banks, water bottles, decorative flowers, and traditional toys. As a result, there is an increasing demand for environmentally friendly materials to replace these products. For example, US, European and Japanese importers have expressed concerns about certain raw materials used in the manufacture of handicrafts in India. These countries require Indian handicraft exporters to comply with a set of social and environmental standards that ensure sustainability. These demands have led more and more handicraft producers to focus on using safe and environmentally friendly raw materials, further boosting the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Challenge - The lack of managerial capabilities is a major challenge in the market. Handicraft manufacturers often lack management skills in areas such as workplace management, market research, inventory management, and merchandising. This shortage is often seen as an obstacle to the progress of handicrafts. Artisan manufacturers often do not have access to business development service providers (BDSPs) because they have limited budgets and operate independently of local governments. Even with BDSPs in place, there is a significant difference between the perceived need for managed services and the actual willingness to pay for them. Additionally, arts and crafts manufacturers may lack the financial means to access BDSP services. Additionally, craft producers rarely communicate with importers or other foreign retailers, limiting their exposure to normative business practices in other countries. Therefore, market growth will be limited during the forecast period due to a lack of understanding of the special needs of foreign exporters.
Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of Vendors and Countries
The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of favorable government policies on handicraft imports and increasing demand for handicrafts such as hand-printed textiles, metalwork, and embroidery products. Additionally, the existence of laws that ensure the authenticity of Indigenous or Native American artifacts, such as the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990, helps maintain scrutiny of counterfeit artifacts in the United States. Such factors thus drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing
drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. VIEW a PDF SAMPLE!
What are the key data covered in this Handicrafts Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Handicrafts Market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the Handicrafts Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Handicrafts Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Handicrafts Market vendors
Handicrafts Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 407.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
10.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key countries
US, United Arab Emirates, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Craft India Overseas, Crossroads Foundation, Divya Exports, Earthy workshop and Co Pty Ltd. and Akkaara, Fakih Group of Companies, HimalayanMart.com, Kathmandu Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Nepal Craft Shop Pvt. Ltd., NGOC DONG HA NAM, Orient Handicraft Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, RTCrafts Enterprise, S.Sundaravadivel and Co., Sana Hastakala, Ten Thousand Villages, Thar Handicrafts Gallery Pvt. Ltd., The Handicrafts and Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengtai Crafts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's consumer discretionary Reports
