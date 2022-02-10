U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Handkerchief Market Size Worth $14.05 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8% | Million Insights

·4 min read

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handkerchief market size is expected to reach USD 14.05 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers' increased preference for personal care products, coupled with the rising demand for environment-friendly products, will drive the market. Increased use of handkerchiefs among men and women for multiple purposes, such as hygienic and fashion, will drive the market globally. In the last few decades, handkerchiefs have been largely replaced by facial tissues. However, the growing awareness among consumers about environment-friendly products helps them realize facial tissues have adverse effects on the environment as they are not recyclable. These factors have led to a shift in consumers' preferences toward handkerchiefs as they are reusable and durable.

Key Insights from the report:

  • Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 38.0% in 2020. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the regional market growth

  • By product type, the silk segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the high demand for silk handkerchiefs in the fashion industry for decorative purposes

  • North America is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The presence of a large number of global players and increased popularity of environment-friendly products will drive the regional market

  • The men end-user segment held the largest share of more than 53.0% in 2020. Hankies are popular among men due to their hygienic and fashion decorative purposes

Some Key Factors Driving the Global Handkerchief Market:

The growth of the middle-class population, rise in disposable income, and increased spending on fashionable and trendy products will drive the market in the years to come. The product plays a vital role for anyone's personal hygienic purposes, such as wiping the face or hand or blowing one's nose. It is an important tool in everybody's life as it is used to dry the wash hands, clean the running nose, and dumb away forehead moisture. Handkerchiefs made of cotton or silk materials have high acceptance among consumers.

Manufacturing companies are launching new products by considering consumers' choice preferences and are coming up with a variety of design patterns and sizes to attract a large number of consumers across the world. The availability of top brands and consumers' inclination toward trendy products make handkerchiefs an essential tool for every individual.

The economic slowdown in the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negligible impact on market growth. As most of the countries worldwide faced the lockdown, like other industries, the textile industry also witnessed a slowdown in economic growth during the pandemic period. However, the market sustained during this period owing to the easy availability of the product through online portals. It is expected that as things get normalized post-2021, the textile industry is expected to pace up its operation. This, in turn, is expected to open new growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Handkerchief Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cotton, Silk), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" ,published by Million Insights.

Global Handkerchief Market Segmentation:

Million Insights has segmented the global handkerchief market on the basis of product type, end user, and region:

  • Handkerchief Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Handkerchief End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Handkerchief Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Handkerchief Market

  • Kamawanu

  • Libeco

  • Gucci

  • Ralph Lauren

  • Louis Vuitton

  • Dior

  • Levi Strauss & Co.

  • Selected

  • Adidas

  • Nike

  • Versace

  • The Dapper Tie

  • Ted Baker

  • Chanel

  • Prada

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handkerchief-market-size-worth-14-05-billion-by-2028--cagr-4-8--million-insights-301479426.html

SOURCE Million Insights

