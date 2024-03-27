'All hands on deck' as Fall River bakeries gear up for Easter

FALL RIVER — For many, Easter is a time for faith, egg hunts with the little ones, and gatherings around a table full of family, food and treats.

Greater Fall River bakeries have you covered on the treats part, which after 40 days of reflection and sacrifice this Lenten season, taste all the more sweet come Sunday, March 31.

Business is hoppin' at local bake shops this week, where they are busy whipping up pastries, cakes and a whole lot of Portuguese sweet bread, or massa, in the lead up to Easter Sunday celebrations.

"It's definitely our busiest time of year," said Michelle Rioux, owner of Tony’s Bakery in Fall River, a longtime favorite founded by her parents in 1975.

Tony's — among the top picks of a recent regional sweet bread contest — specializes in massa, which is the bread and butter for most SouthCoast bakeries during the Easter season.

Folks looking for the seasonal special sweet bread with a hard-boiled egg baked into it, an Easter tradition that symbolizes rebirth, come out in droves to make sure they have one for their Easter table.

The 196 Columbia St. staple will make "thousands" of sweet bread loaves this week, which you can find in their store and at local Ocean State Job Lot locations, in addition to their Portuguese muffins and biscuits.

Sara Rodrigues, owner of Barcelos Bakery in Fall River, takes loaves of sweet bread out of the oven Thursday, March 21, 2024.

'All hands on deck' for Easter

The Easter rush for most starts Holy Thursday, but prep work begins well before that.

"The week prior (to Easter) it's definitely all hands on deck," said Andrew Ferreira, co-owner of Europa Pastries and Coffee Shop. "It's part of the fun."

Europa is closed on Easter Sunday, so traffic really picks up Friday and Saturday when it's "a whole day affair" at the Columbia Street shop. People are still stopping in for their usual breakfast and coffee fix at the cafe, while grabbing their pastries to go for Sunday.

"On the day before Easter we usually have a line out the door getting pastries," Ferreira said.

Besides the ever popular massa, Ferreira said Europa's top sellers this time of year include pasteis de nata — Portuguese custard tarts — and carrot cake.

Mixing things up a bit, Europa recently introduced baby sweet breads, "basically a shrunken down version of the large loaf," as well as a gluten-free carrot cake that's been "flying off the shelves."

At Lou's Bakery on East Main Street — sweet bread contest champions — they mean business when it comes to their massa.

Co-owner Louise Fournier said production of all their other treats ceases during Easter week, and they bake nothing but sweet bread.

In the lead-up to holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fournier said Lou's is already bustling not long after they open their doors at 6 a.m. and sometimes by 8:30-9 a.m. they are already sold out.

Owner John Arruda works with the sweet bread dough at Lou's Bakery on East Main Street in Fall River on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

So how many sweet bread loaves are they churning out during the holiday frenzy? "Thousands" of all different sizes, Fournier estimates.

"For Easter, we don't even keep count, we just make and make," said Fournier, who runs the longtime family bakery along with her brother John Arruda.

Sweet bread hits sweet spot for Easter

Barcelos Bakery owner Sara Rodrigues can attest to the holiday craziness.

Things are already heating up at the Bedford Street shop. This whole week, Barcelo's staff will be baking sweet bread non-stop every day through Easter Sunday, on top of their usual lineup of pastries, including their popular custard cups.

According to Rodrigues, they'll make up to four batches of sweet bread on certain days — that's around 45 to 50 loaves per batch — to help ensure their shelves stay stocked. On Easter weekend, they're baking multiple batches, which amounts to hundreds of loaves per day.

"You just do it, you don't really think about it," said Rodrigues, who noted it's all a blur when in the thick of it.

Sometimes Barcelos sells out of sweet bread before the next batch is ready to be sold, but patient customers will never go without.

"Some people might come in in the morning and there's no sweet bread, but later in the afternoon might have some more available," Rodrigues said.

Easter weekend lines are to be expected at Barcelos, but Rodrigues tells walk-in customers to have no fear.

"Sometimes people see a line and get scared but they don't realize it is going pretty fast," said Rodrigues, who noted there are often six to seven staffers on hand tending to customers.

Pasteis de nata (Portuguese egg tarts) are a specialty at Europa Pastries and Coffee Shop in Fall River.

How to make sure you get your Easter treats

Any advice for customers to ensure they don't miss out on their Easter sweets?

Don't wait until after Easter Mass to get your goods, that's for sure. "It'll be long gone by then," said Ferreira of Europa, which closes Easter Sunday.

At places like Europa and Lou's, orders are accepted through the weekend before Easter. You take your chances if you wait until Easter week, when it's "first come, first served."

"If there's something that you're looking for in particular, especially, either order it ahead of time or get here bright and early in the morning," Ferreira said.

If you're planning a Barcelos run, Rodrigues advises you to call ahead and order. And she urges those stopping in on Easter Sunday — they'll be open 5 a.m. to noon — "don't wait until last minute ... we bake one or two batches early that morning and once it's done, it's done."

Holiday rush crazy but rewarding

While the longer days and non-stop action can be a challenge, Rodrigues said it is a time of the year she loves, and not just because of the boost in business.

"I look forward to it, especially with the weather getting better, you feel happier," Rodrigues said. "I don't dread it, I like the rush."

Ferreira looks forward to watching his Europa customers slow down to reconnect amid the holiday rush.

"Holidays are always a great time for us. ... it's always nice to see the community come together and people coming in and out, and interacting with someone they haven't seen in a while who came to pick up their pastries."

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Business hoppin' at Fall River bakeries for Easter season