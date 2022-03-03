U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market to Reach $2.35 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in need for luxury vehicles, incorporation of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and rise in demand to offer improved customer convenience and comfort drive the global hands-free power liftgate market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (SUV, Sedan, and Others) and Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global hands-free power liftgate industry was accounted for $1.12 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for luxury vehicles, integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and need to offer improved customer convenience and comfort have boosted the growth of the global hands-free power liftgate market. However, high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanisms over time hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4089

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market, leading to disruption of supply chain, shutdown of industries, and decline in overall production and sales of automotive vehicles.

  • The shortage of microchips and electrical components and disruption of supply chain hampered the manufacturing of hands-free power liftgate during lockdown. However, manufacturing activities are expected to get back on track post-lockdown.

The passenger cars segment dominated the market

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for passenger vehicles and need for comfort and luxury to enhance driving experience. The report includes analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4089

The aftermarket segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to focus on integrating advanced features into vehicles to enhance passenger experience and comfort. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market, due to rise in demand for hands-free power liftgate by consumers for increased comfort.

North America to manifest the highest CAGR by 2030

By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in sale of luxury vehicles and integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles. However, the global hands-free power liftgate market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, and rise in development of autonomous vehicles in the region.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4089

Major market players

  • Aisin Corporation

  • Autoease Technology

  • Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

  • Continental AG

  • Hi-Lex Corporation

  • Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.

  • Johnson Holdings Limited

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Stabilus GmbH

  • Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Tommy Gate)

Purchase Full Research Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cf10358c7f4d013f5ab6319796369361

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Tailgate Market by Type (Hydraulic/Manual Operated and Power Operated), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Automotive Door Frame Market by Type (Front Door, Rear Door, and Tailgate), by Material (Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Carbon fiber-reinforced thermoset, and Carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Door Check Market by Application (Side Door Latch, Hood Latch, Tailgate Latch, and Back Seat Latch), Lock Type (Electronic Latch and Non-Electronic Latch), Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Automotive Closure Market for EV & ICE by Application (Power-Window, Sunroof, Tailgate, Convertible Roof, Sliding Door, and Side Door), Component (Switch, ECU, Latch, Motor/Actuator, and Relay), Type (Manual and Powered), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, BEV, PHEC, and HEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Door Hinges Market by Hinge Type (Butt, Concealed, Continuous, Latch, Slip Apart, Scissor, Spring, Weld-On, Die-Cast, Strap and Others), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Composites and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), Application (Front Door Hinge, Rear Door Hinge, Tailgate Hinge, Bonnet Hinge and Others), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hands-free-power-liftgate-market-to-reach-2-35-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301494850.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

