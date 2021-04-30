U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,340.63
    +3,704.05 (+6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

A multi-skin toned handshake emoji is coming in 2022

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

After Apple and Google suggested the Unicode Consortium add skin tones to emoji, more and more of the icons have evolved to become more inclusive. But there's been one notable exception to that trend: the handshake emoji. It's one of the only characters you can't add a skin tone to — for reasons we'll get into shortly. Thankfully, that's about to change.

When the Unicode Consortium rolls out Emoji 14.0 sometime in 2022, it will include a new handshake character that will allow you to modify the skin tones of both the left and right hands for a total of 25 different combinations. Getting to the point where you'll have that much flexibility with the handshake emoji has been something of a long journey for the Unicode Consortium and the person who pushed for the update.

Last year, The Next Web talked to Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge about the process. From start to finish, developing an emoji can take as much as two full years. What made the handshake particularly challenging is that it involves two people. The Unicode Consortium could have updated it earlier, but a limitation in its modifier coding would have had the hands sharing the same skin tone. And while some platforms adopted that approach, most decided to wait until Unicode added support for mixed skin tones. The organization has been building out that functionality since the release of Emoji 12.0.

COVID-19 added a wrinkle to everything. Jennifer Daniel, Google's creative director for emoji, first proposed updating the handshake in 2019. After accepting her suggestion, the Unicode Consortium decided to include it in Emoji 14.0, which it had planned to release in 2021. But like with a lot of things over the past year, the pandemic led to a delay. Now that things are back on track, you should see the emoji on your phone sometime next year. 

  • Bar Rescue 's Jon Taffer Says the New Season Will Have a Different Tone: 'People Have Lost Their Souls'

    The nightlife expert also tells PEOPLE about the surprisingly "interesting thing" about the hard seltzer trend

  • Irrational World of Distressed Debt Leaves $15 Billion Idle

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a flashpoint in the world of distressed investing: Sanjeev Gupta’s infamous metals empire was falling apart as Greensill Capital imploded.As turnaround specialists sought to grab debt of one of his key assets on the cheap, a single U.S private-equity firm swooped in to buy up the lion’s share -- at full price.While the supply-chain saga has sparked a lobbying scandal in the U.K. political establishment, for troubled credit creditors it shows the everyday challenges of deploying the $15 billion lying idle in distressed funds. Thanks to a central bank-fueled financing bonanza, even borrowers on their knees have leverage over the big-guns of high finance.With developed economies recovering, deals are rare and hard-won. Faced with vanishing ways to profit from distress, once-adventurous traders are joining banks in the loan market or competing with insurers buying debt of publicly-rated companies.Industry practitioners are taking a glass half-full view on all this, but there’s no question the distressed debt community is downsizing lofty ambitions forged in the pandemic downturn.“The market is irrational,” said Galia Velimukhametova, who manages Pictet Asset Management’s $400 million Distressed & Special Situations Fund. “The opportunities’ set has shrunk -- but you can still cherry pick and position for when the euphoria will settle.”The existential challenge distressed debt investors face may not be new after a decade of easy-money policies that encouraged companies to refinance debt at reduced costs. But the swift rebound from the depths of the pandemic has taken many by surprise.Stimulus-inspired growth has pushed global default rates back to 2018 levels and the number of traded distressed bonds to pre-pandemic levels.“We are now bearish on distressed, as the landscape may prove challenging for capital deployment given the substantial decline in defaults and levels of outstanding distressed debt,” wrote Jens Foehrenbach, chief investment officer of Man FRM, in a report published on Thursday.Industry players point to opportunities for those willing to dig a little deeper. Some are lending to small to mid-cap borrowers, filling a void left by retreating banks.Others are crowding into junk bonds, joining hordes of yield-starved investors. Returns on speculative-grade corporate debt, at about 2.5% so far this year, pale in comparison to the gains distressed debt investors are used to.For example, when German luxury retailer Douglas GmbH refinanced $2.8 billion dollar equivalent of debt last month, it attracted significant demand from distressed debt investors and private credit funds, according to people familiar with the deal.“There has definitely been a lot of money raised within credit opportunities strategies which is also flowing into selected public high-yield transactions right now,” said Murad Khaled, head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Corp.Read More: German Luxury Retailer Douglas Signs $2.8 Billion Rescue Deal‘More Niche’When he’s not buying baseball-card companies, Mudrick Capital Management founder Jason Mudrick is scouring the $3 trillion market for leveraged credit in North America, where he’s been helping finance leveraged buyouts for smaller companies.Read more: A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard“Just because the largest distressed investors can’t find anything to do doesn’t mean there’s not a lot going on -- there’s just not a lot going on where they’re looking,” Mudrick said. “The more niche parts of the market are definitively presenting more lucrative opportunities.”He’s actually expanding in Europe with the takeover of a credit hedge fund previously run by CVC Credit Partners, and will announce a new hire in the region in the next few months.There may even be chances left to jump into Gupta’s sprawling debt complex, with his Australian businesses seeking new loans.Among other targets traders are eyeing up: Abu Dhabi-based defaulted healthcare group NMC Health Plc. They’re circling $6.4 billion of debt tied to NMC Health’s administration ahead of a deadline in one month for creditors to back a restructuring plan, according to people with knowledge of the situation.“European funds are nibbling into emerging markets while they wait for another two or three quarters for European companies to show the real picture,” said Pictet’s Velimukhametova.End of EuphoriaThe adversity that distressed funds long for may ironically be the result of the European economy really picking up steam, forcing policy makers to consider withdrawing aid.Some at the European Central Bank may push to begin scaling back the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond purchase program in the third quarter as the economy is likely to stage a strong rebound. The result -- higher debt costs -- may be felt most acutely at companies with the biggest debt burdens.“Leverage is racking up and is often understated when you take into account often generous Ebitda adjustments,” said Duncan Priston, the co-head of European credit at distressed debt firm HIG Bayside Capital. “We expect to see a pickup in restructurings and defaults in the second part of the year as governments start phasing out economic support.”(Updates with tout after 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Continues to Find Resistance Inside Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7242.

  • Barclays Shares Slump as Debt Trading and Expenses Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc fell the most among European banks on Friday after the bank’s debt trading revenue and expense forecast disappointed investors.Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading slumped 35% in a quarter that saw U.S. rivals post double-digit growth. Shares fell as much as 7.5% as the bank missed its target on a key expense ratio and warned costs will rise this year above 2020 levels. “The old problem of Barclays cost profligacy has clearly returned,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.While the firm posted a 65% jump in equity trading and record investment banking fees, the debt trading slump meant corporate and investment bank income was broadly flat.“A mixed result,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said of the investment bank’s performance in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “In our FICC business we were slightly off a very strong first quarter last year.”It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings. French rival BNP Paribas SA also reported Friday, revealing it too missed out on the global fixed-income rally.“We thought the outperformance in corporate and investment bank relative to consensus could have been stronger following the U.S. banks,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody.Shares in Barclays were down 6.2% at 12:46 p.m. in London trading. The stock is still up 21% since the start of the year.Staley said the cost increase in the quarter was linked to compensating investment bank staff for their performance. “It’s a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again,” he said.A review of the bank’s real estate needs as more staff work from home is due within months and could lead to onetime charges in future, finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.More ProvisionsBarclays also took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020 as the pandemic starts to abate. “We are trying to be prudent,” said Morzaria.Staley said the bank could release some provisions later in the year “if the economy continues in the current path.”However, the firm cautioned of “headwinds” persisting at Barclays UK, where income fell 8% in the first quarter. While Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.“There is a lot of cautious commentary on the update in relation to the demand for unsecured lending, driving an uncertain income outlook,” according to Cronin.Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.Other highlights:Corporate and investment bank total income broadly flat at 3.6 billion poundsGroup pretax profit 2.40 billion pounds, up from 913 million pounds a year agoConsumer, cards and payments income was down 22%. “It will take time to get to pre-pandemic levels in credit cards,” said Staley.Barclays isn’t exposed to the Archegos Capital Management LP meltdown. “We are fortunate and avoided issues. Credit to our risk team,” Staley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hollywood Super-Agent Emanuel Cashes In With Endeavor Group IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ari Emanuel, the brash Hollywood power player immortalized by Jeremy Piven in the HBO series “Entourage,” has finally secured his coveted role for his #1 client: himself.The part he landed: The ultra-wealthy head of a publicly traded company. Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and talent firm he co-founded, rose 5% in its first day of trading Thursday and were up another 5.3% to $26.53 at 11:12 a.m. in New York. It’s been a positive start for the pandemic-battered enterprise whose previous attempt at going public flopped.“We’re unique. There’s nobody else that sits in all the places we sit,” Emanuel, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake. “Nobody compares to us.”That bravado is characteristic of the Illinois native and brother to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s steered the company’s shift from talent agency to multipronged entertainment empire over the past quarter century. After earning a reputation as a hot-tempered and ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, he’s applied those tactics more recently to corporate dealmaking.Fiery YangHe’s matched in ambition, if not manner, by his fellow co-founder Patrick Whitesell, 56, a comparatively soft-spoken Iowa native often described as the yin to Emanuel’s fiery yang. Whitesell briefly became a tabloid fixture in 2019 when his now ex-wife Lauren Sanchez was revealed to be the girlfriend of then-married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person.Once an upstart agency, Endeavor signaled its appetite for growth in 2009 when it swallowed up much larger rival, William Morris, followed by sports and fashion-focused IMG Worldwide five years later. But it was their acquisition of a controlling stake in mixed-martial arts promoter UFC in 2016 that transformed the Beverly Hills, California-based company into an entity that both represented and owned entertainment content.It’s that latter piece of the business that’s enabled Emanuel and Whitesell to climb their way into the ranks of titans. While the most successful agents can rake in millions in earnings from their cut of clients’ salaries, it can’t compare to the potential billions to be made from equity stakes in the public markets.Emanuel and Whitesell together control shares valued at almost $840 million, according to Endeavor’s prospectus. About two-thirds are owned by management holding companies, whose other shareholders include current and former senior executives and employees of Endeavor. Emanuel and Whitesell control the holding companies, though their exact stake isn’t disclosed in the filing. They stand to receive millions more in shares if the stock hits certain benchmarks.Marked TurnaroundThe pair also received $165 million each in 2017 when the company bought back shares from the executives.Other winners from the offering include private equity firm Silver Lake, the company’s biggest shareholder, and KKR & Co. A raft of prominent early investors also participated in a concurrent private placement, including Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Fertitta Capital.It’s a marked turnaround from a year-and-a-half ago when Endeavor’s planned IPO was yanked hours before trading was set to begin. A softening in the market for new listings amid the WeWork debacle forced the decision, dealing another blow to Endeavor and Emanuel, who earlier that year returned a $400 million investment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“We have a perfect mix in the company in relation to ownership and representation,” Emanuel said. “Covid has given us a huge opportunity on the M&A side. We think we are a better company public, right now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One in Four Shares in $12 Billion Bond ETF Are Now Sold Short

    (Bloomberg) -- As the U.S. economic rebound continues to dazzle, the mood music in the world’s biggest bond market is getting darker.Short interest in the $12 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) now clocks in at 25% of shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Meanwhile, investors are ditching the ETF in droves: TLT has posted outflows every day so far this week, putting the fund on track for weekly withdrawals of over $1 billion -- the worst stretch since November, Bloomberg data show.After a lull, the rise in Treasury yields resumed this week as inflation expectations hit multi-year highs. Exacerbating matters was the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting, where Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank views any jump in price pressures as fleeting and it won’t be dialing back crisis-level monetary support any time soon. That’s given the green light for long-dated Treasuries to sell off, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“What they’re saying is, we want inflation and growth to run sizzling hot. We aren’t worried about inflation because we can deal with that if we have to,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “So it’s a free pass to inflationary pressures and pressure on the long end.”TLT surged 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended global markets, but has since given back most of those gains. The ETF has slumped 12% so far this year as the U.S. vaccine rollout and economic reopening boost expectations for a jump in inflation, which could eat into fixed-income returns.Flows into funds with heavy duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- have dried up as a result, while investors pour billions into ETFs focused on shorter-dated Treasuries. In particular, five-year notes look attractive to offset equity downside should risk appetite sour, since the tenor has cheapened as traders have priced in Fed rate hikes, in the eyes of Mizuho International Plc.’s Peter Chatwell.“For those looking at TLT as an equity downside hedge, the belly of the curve can now serve this purpose,” Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy, said. “If there was to be a macro problem, these hikes would be quickly priced out, and the five-year would generate a capital gain.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers Not Chasing; Strengthens Over .7287, Weakens Under .7263

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7263.

  • Alibaba freezes executive pay amid China's curbs on big tech -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay for senior executives in 2021 and is instead giving junior staff bigger salary increases, sources said, in an effort to preserve its workforce amid a regulatory clampdown. Hundreds of top-tier executives at Alibaba are not entitled to salary hikes this year, unless they performed extraordinarily, four sources familiar with the matter said. The Hangzhou-based company, though, has offered considerable wage increases to junior staff, they said.

  • Stocks Pare Biggest Monthly Rally Since November: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.The S&P 500 trimmed its biggest monthly advance since November, with energy and technology shares leading declines on Friday. Twitter Inc. tumbled as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. retreated after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk-taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members were above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2021The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.31 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $64 a barrelFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.