Handsome raised ranch on a corner lot in Berkley sold for over $500K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Berkley is a great raised ranch that sold for $525,000.
Conveniently located on a corner lot near Route 140, 94 Myricks Street is the perfect family home.
Built in 1978, the 1,120-square-foot home has been well cared for. It features beautiful hardwood floors, a large bay window, and ample storage.
The three-bedroom home has a cozy fireplaced living room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and a finished basement with its own bathroom.
On .44 acres of land the property has an oversized deck and a brick patio with a firepit. It was last sold in 2003 for $60,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
94 Myricks St, $525,000
Lacerda, Bruce Lacerda, Kim D to Flint, Tyler Gagnon, Grace
55 Anthony St, $450,000
Mt Anthony LLC to Levesque, James D Levesque, Meghan E
Dighton
2688 Horton St, $467,000
Cole Elizabeth C Est Cole, Alton H to Lamb, Melissa Grinnell, David
Raynham
911 Park Pl, $310,500
Ellis, Rebecca to Lombardi, Ariana
23 Macy St, $522,500
E & P Ft Laverty, Elsie E to Francois, Ronald Francois, Nadege
Taunton
134 Briggs St, $749,000
Harris Jr, Kenneth A to Francois, Rose S Norvelus, Wilnise
50 Checkerberry Ln, $770,000
Costa, Leonard Costa, Restagno to Hamm, Patrick Hamm, Maria
168 Hart St, $302,000
Johnson, Melissa A to King, Coleman
23 Godfrey St, $699,900
Pires, Sandra N to Ledoux, Veronique
176 Shores St, $300,000
Saganetti Lorraine F Est Saganetti, Leah L to Live & Learn Ventures LLC
10 Dora Dr, $447,400
MRH Development LLC to Prada, Christine Prada, Tyler
225 Erin Rd, $720,000
Chitas, Antonio P Chitas, Melanie to Torres, Felix N
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in May for Greater Taunton area