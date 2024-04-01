Handsome raised ranch on a corner lot in Berkley sold for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Berkley is a great raised ranch that sold for $525,000.

Conveniently located on a corner lot near Route 140, 94 Myricks Street is the perfect family home.

Built in 1978, the 1,120-square-foot home has been well cared for. It features beautiful hardwood floors, a large bay window, and ample storage.

The three-bedroom home has a cozy fireplaced living room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and a finished basement with its own bathroom.

On .44 acres of land the property has an oversized deck and a brick patio with a firepit. It was last sold in 2003 for $60,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

94 Myricks St, $525,000

Lacerda, Bruce Lacerda, Kim D to Flint, Tyler Gagnon, Grace

55 Anthony St, $450,000

Mt Anthony LLC to Levesque, James D Levesque, Meghan E

Dighton

2688 Horton St, $467,000

Cole Elizabeth C Est Cole, Alton H to Lamb, Melissa Grinnell, David

Raynham

911 Park Pl, $310,500

Ellis, Rebecca to Lombardi, Ariana

23 Macy St, $522,500

E & P Ft Laverty, Elsie E to Francois, Ronald Francois, Nadege

Taunton

134 Briggs St, $749,000

Harris Jr, Kenneth A to Francois, Rose S Norvelus, Wilnise

50 Checkerberry Ln, $770,000

Costa, Leonard Costa, Restagno to Hamm, Patrick Hamm, Maria

168 Hart St, $302,000

Johnson, Melissa A to King, Coleman

23 Godfrey St, $699,900

Pires, Sandra N to Ledoux, Veronique

176 Shores St, $300,000

Saganetti Lorraine F Est Saganetti, Leah L to Live & Learn Ventures LLC

10 Dora Dr, $447,400

MRH Development LLC to Prada, Christine Prada, Tyler

225 Erin Rd, $720,000

Chitas, Antonio P Chitas, Melanie to Torres, Felix N

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in May for Greater Taunton area