Handwringing Britain has squandered the opportunities of Brexit

Activision Blizzard Booth - Jae C. Hong/AP

It might not be as exciting as a shoot-out in the best-selling “Call of Duty” series of video games, but the decision by the European Union to approve Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of the video-game publishing company Activision Blizzard is probably the most significant development in competition policy of the last few years.

It is also one of the most significant signs that something has gone badly wrong in Britain. We can argue about the finer points of the games market for as long as we want; the fundamental point is that the UK is now taking a tougher stance on regulation than Brussels.

And if we’re going to try and out-compete the EU in how pro-regulation we can be, there really is no point to Brexit.

The takeover is intended to solidify Microsoft’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of video-games, but has been subjected to intense scrutiny by regulators around the world.

Last month, the UK’s Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) moved to block it, arguing that it would make Microsoft too powerful in the emerging market for cloud computing, where games are simply streamed from the internet.

Whether 13-year-old boys playing first person shooters in their bedrooms late at night really need that much protection from market consolidation is open to question, and the decision provoked a blistering reaction from the company.

According to Activision, the ruling “contradicts the ambitions of the UK to become an attractive country to build technology businesses” in. Even worse, it is “a disservice to UK citizens, who face increasingly dire economic prospects”.

To cap it all, they will “reassess our growth plans for the UK… despite all its rhetoric – the UK is clearly closed for business”.

Strong words, lent weight by learning today that the EU has decided that the takeover is just fine. The contrast with the UK is extraordinary.

After all, it is not as if the EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is exactly a soft touch on big business, especially on the American tech giants.

Story continues

She has handed out swinging fines or requests for payment to the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon, some of which were sufficiently aggressive that they were eventually overturned by the EU’s own courts.

If even Vestager, no pushover for big tech, thinks the deal is okay, there are serious questions to be asked about the UK’s decision.

EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has handed out swinging fines on American tech giants - ULIEN WARNAND/Shutterstock

Putting the technicalities of the games market to one side, there are two big problems with the CMA’s determination to throw its weight around.

The first is that the UK simply does not matter that much.

The EU was already looking increasingly ridiculous in its attempts to pose as the world’s regulator – the so-called “Brussels effect”, whereby its standards would be adopted globally – given that its share of global GDP based on purchasing power parity has fallen to only 15pc of the total, making it rather smaller than the US or China.

For the UK, accounting for only 2.3pc of global output, the idea is even more laughable.

It is not our job to try and regulate competition between two American companies; the rule-makers in Washington can do that just fine. If we try to impose our own standards, eventually we will just be ignored. After all, it’s not like we’re a market no company can afford to lose.

The second, and more important, issue is that the decision sends out precisely the wrong message about the direction the UK is taking following our departure from the EU. If we are going to try to be even tougher on business than Brussels, we might as well not have bothered leaving.

The UK needs to carve out a place for itself as the most smartly regulated major economy in the world, allowing new ideas and industries to flourish, and encouraging entrepreneurship, as well as investment. We should always err on the side of risk.

If, occasionally, we allow something through that turns out to be a mistake, we can always go back and fix it later. It is a lot easier to do that than to ban everything from the start.

Even worse, after the battering of our reputation over the last few years, we should be doing everything we can to persuade companies this is their natural home. When tech firms complain that Britain is “closed for business” we need to listen.

After all, this is a country that has just increased its corporation tax rate by almost a third in a single stroke, that has lowered the threshold at which it starts charging its top 45pc rate in income taxes, which has made such a mess of its energy policy that data centres and housing developments are locked in competition for grid connections in its capital – hardly a minor point for a tech business – and which is now trying to out-gun even the bureaucratic meddling of the EU.

It is not hard to understand why global businesses might be giving up on us.

That does not mean the UK should be a soft touch on competition law when action is required. There are fields that lack sufficient competition, where too many many businesses are happy with a cosy oligopoly. Where this is the case, they should be opened up.

But Britain desperately needs to show that it is open to business right now, that it welcomes technology and innovation, and that it wants to turn itself into a global magnet for investment. And it needs to show that it is more deftly regulated than the EU.

If it can’t even meet that minimum standard, then there was no point in leaving. And there is no point in pretending that Brexit will ever make the economy better off. The CMA is turning into a danger to prosperity – and the sooner its powers are controlled, the better.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.